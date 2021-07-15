Jesse Watters' book tops New York Times bestseller list for hardcover nonfiction

Longtime Fox News host Jesse Watters' new book has surged to the top of the New York Times bestseller list, which he's sure had to somewhat irk the liberal publication.

Watters' cheekily titled "How I Saved The World," which delves into his career traveling the U.S. as, in his words, a "cultural anthropologist" who studies liberals, is No. 1 on the Times list for hardcover nonfiction.

"If it was close they never would have given it to me, so I must have out sold everyone else by a lot so they had to make me number one," he told Fox News Digital on Thursday. "I went in thinking if I was number one, then the list was legit, and if I wasn't number one, then they were rigging it against me, so that was the way i psychologically prepared myself."

Watters said he was grateful for the book's sales since it hit retailers July 6; Publishers Weekly has listed it as nearly 34,000 units to date. It came in ahead of second-place "This Is Your Mind On Plants" and actor Danny Trejo's autobiography "Trejo."

"I'm honored and I'm very thankful that people have gone out and enjoyed the book and it's a very special achievement," Watters said, adding, "It's going to be very hard to write another book after saving the world."

The book begins by simply declaring, "I’m Watters and this is my book." Each of the 16 chapters sticks with the titular theme, with names such as "How I Saved Journalism," "How I Saved Christmas," "How I Saved Hollywood" and, of course, "How I Saved My Mom’s Texts," and he tells readers about his time in "bastions of liberalism."

"I would go behind enemy lines," he told Fox News Digital last week. "I would go to Martha's Vineyard when Barack Obama was vacationing there and traveled to nude beaches. And, you know, I was dispatched to go to mushroom festivals in Telluride, Colorado, and cannabis conventions and in Colorado or, you know, even the south side of Chicago, to spring break. I think I’ve been to almost every Ivy League campus, kicked out of about half of all Ivy League campuses."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.