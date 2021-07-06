Jesse Watters' 'How I Saved the World' hits shelves to the delight of his most liberal fan: ‘My mother cried’

"The Five" co-host and "Watters World" namesake Jesse Watters added a new bullet point to his resume on Tuesday when his first book, "How I Saved the World," hit retailers to the delight of his most liberal fan.

"My mother cried," Watters said. "My mother is from a very academic background, she has her doctorate, she has been in education her whole life … she's very proud that I was able to write a book without any grammatical errors and have it published."

Watters regularly reads texts from his liberal mother on "The Five," and she isn’t always happy with her son’s presentation, commentary or ideology. Watters said he typically doesn’t respond to his mother’s "angry creeds" because she fires them off so fast and furiously, but he finally took the time to address her specific criticisms in the book.

"I think liberals will enjoy that," he said. "My mom just thought it was very funny and it made her laugh and cry a lot."

JESSE WATTERS: 'HOW I SAVED THE WORLD' IS A CHANCE TO RESPOND TO MY MOM'S TEXTS WITHOUT BEING CHALLENGED

In typical Watters fashion, the book begins by simply declaring, "I’m Watters and this is my book." Each of the 16 chapters sticks with the titular theme, with names such as "How I Saved Journalism," "How I Saved Christmas," "How I Saved Hollywood" and, of course, "How I Saved My Mom’s Texts."

The "Watters’ World" host has observed a lot over the years while traveling America and considers himself a "cultural anthropologist" who studies liberals. While attempting to "save" various things, Watters built up a never-ending inventory of tales and experiences that he shares in his new book.

"I would go behind enemy lines," he said. "I would go to Martha's Vineyard when Barack Obama was vacationing there and traveled to nude beaches. And, you know, I was dispatched to go to mushroom festivals in Telluride, Colorado, and cannabis conventions and in Colorado or, you know, even the south side of Chicago, to spring break. I think I’ve been to almost every Ivy League campus, kicked out of about half of all Ivy League campuses."

Watters feels going to "bastions of liberalism" and engaging with people who disagree has helped him understand what drives the left.

"I would go and I would actually talk to liberals. I would talk to people. I wouldn't just read about it or discuss it on TV. I was on the ground and participating and hearing from them and studying their mannerisms and what made them angry and what made them insecure, studying their behavior and see them get defensive or see them, you know, try to explain things that they thought they believed," Watters said. "That was enlightening to liberals in their natural habitat … I think I gained some knowledge about their belief systems and how they're driven by emotion and an insecurity."

Watters said discourse in the United States would improve if liberals tried to engage with conservatives in order to understand the other side but it doesn’t happen too often. Watters noted many liberal media members only interact with conservatives during election years, when they’re dispatched to places like Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

"Every four years, the media, it dawns on them that there is a whole world of people out there besides the cocoon of liberals that they surround themselves with in Manhattan, in Washington, or in their social media bubbles," Watters said. "It's funny to watch them take notice of things that everybody else in the country interacts with and notices."

Watters has a solution: Democrats could understand conservative better by reading "How I Saved the World."

"If a liberal read this book, it would be like holding up a mirror to them and they could see themselves from a different perspective," Watters said. "I’d like liberals to also hate-read my book. I think sometimes, you know, you have to see what the other side is thinking and I think they would find it amusing ... maybe therapeutic."

Watters is a busy man between saving the world, hosting two Fox News programs and raising a newborn son; Jesse Bailey Watters Jr. was born in April. However, he says the coronavirus pandemic allowed him plenty of free time to write the book.

"I was not going out to dinner, I was not going to parties. I wasn't really traveling. So it was a great excuse to buckle down and really get cracking," Watters said.