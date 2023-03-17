JESSE WATTERS: Biden's 'Irish roots' have made him one lucky politician

Fox News host Jesse Watters chalks much of President Biden's streak in politics up to luck on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Joe's Irish roots have made him a lucky politician… Right before Biden was elected to the Senate at age 29, he was about to get hit hard with just an avalanche of negative attacks, but mysteriously, his opponent's print shop that manufactured the mailers buckled and he just slid into office. He defied all odds when he ran for the Senate as an outsider in the '70s, and then 40 years later, when he was going nowhere in politics and Obama was looking for a VP, Joe just happened to check the right boxes: White, experienced and — God knows how — a foreign policy pro.

All that luck sent Joe right into the White House. So, he ran for president for a third time, and the third time was a charm because he got to do it from his basement. Remember, COVID cleared the way for Biden's victory along with Big Tech and the FBI, obviously? Then when we all thought Biden was staring down a red wave, mini-Madoff shows up with stolen cash and buys the Senate for the Democrats.

Joe's been on a hot streak for the last 15 years, and he feels so lucky, he might have to put all his chips on the table and run for re-election.