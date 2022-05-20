Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Published

Jesse Watters: Biden is no longer capable of governing the US

The good old days under Trump are gone, says Watters

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News host Jesse Watters slams President Biden for 'collapsing' economy and worsening border crisis on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Fox News host Jesse Watters blasted President Biden for the nation's "collapsing" economy and the "biblical flood of migrants" anticipated this summer on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Our economy has officially reached bear market territory today. The S&P fell 20%, that's officially now collapsing. Now, on top of that, the NASDAQ is off about 20% this year and the DOW is about 5,000 points down since January. That's the longest losing streak since the height of the Great Depression. And there's no sign this is going to slow down either. Wall Street says this recession is here and things are about to get a lot worse. I can't sugarcoat it for you guys. Our savings could be about to get wiped out. I mean, 401Ks are about to get smashed right now, and we're going to lose, and we're going to lose a lot. Gas prices are hitting record highs. Inflations are hitting highs.

FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS BIDEN ADMIN FROM ENDING TITLE 42 BORDER EXPULSIONS

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives for an event at the O'Connor Grain Farm on May 11, 2022 in Kankakee, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives for an event at the O'Connor Grain Farm on May 11, 2022 in Kankakee, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

We need him to pivot here to the United States of America, and we need it done quickly. I don't know what else to tell you about Joe Biden, but the man is shot. He's no longer capable of governing this country. And the American people are paying a very, very severe price for it. I don't know what else to tell you to do. It's going to be up to the communities, the mayors, the governors. We're going to have to do that ourselves.

This article was written by Fox News staff.