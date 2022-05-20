Jesse Watters: Biden is no longer capable of governing the US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters blasted President Biden for the nation's "collapsing" economy and the "biblical flood of migrants" anticipated this summer on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Our economy has officially reached bear market territory today. The S&P fell 20%, that's officially now collapsing. Now, on top of that, the NASDAQ is off about 20% this year and the DOW is about 5,000 points down since January. That's the longest losing streak since the height of the Great Depression. And there's no sign this is going to slow down either. Wall Street says this recession is here and things are about to get a lot worse. I can't sugarcoat it for you guys. Our savings could be about to get wiped out. I mean, 401Ks are about to get smashed right now, and we're going to lose, and we're going to lose a lot. Gas prices are hitting record highs. Inflations are hitting highs.

FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS BIDEN ADMIN FROM ENDING TITLE 42 BORDER EXPULSIONS

We need him to pivot here to the United States of America, and we need it done quickly. I don't know what else to tell you about Joe Biden, but the man is shot. He's no longer capable of governing this country. And the American people are paying a very, very severe price for it. I don't know what else to tell you to do. It's going to be up to the communities, the mayors, the governors. We're going to have to do that ourselves.

