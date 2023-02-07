JESSE WATTERS: Biden has built his career on telling stories that aren't true

Fox News host Jesse Watters called out President Joe Biden's lies ahead of the State of the Union address on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Biden may not be a great president, but man is he a great storyteller. Now his stories aren't true. That doesn't matter. Old politicians know that people don't want to hear the truth. The truth hurts. People want to hear a story because the story doesn't have to be true. It's just a story and Biden has built his whole career around telling stories that aren't true.

STATE OF THE UNION 2023: BIDEN TO TOUT AMERICA'S 'RESILIENCE' AGAINST COVID, ECONOMIC PROGRESS

So, the best story that Joe is ever told, and "Primetime's" producers have been digging through the crates all day, was the story of "Corn Pop," which might be the greatest Biden story of all time. He didn't plagiarize it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It didn't exactly happen the way he tells it, but the story's got everything and we know this because "Primetime" just uncovered brand new details about the Corn Pop story that have never been reported before. This is the speech he should be giving. The story of Corn Pop tells us everything we need to know about Joe Biden, the man, the myth, the legend. Joe Biden was the only White lifeguard in Wilmington.

JOE BIDEN: Corn Pop was a bad dude and he ran a bunch of bad boys… and back in those days.... One of the things you had to use if you used pomade in your hair, you had to wear a bathing cap and he's up on the board and wouldn't listen to me. I said, "Hey, Esther, you, off the board or I'll come up and drag you off."

Well, he came off and he said, "I'll meet you outside."... These were all public housing behind you. My car, there was a gate out here. I parked my car outside the gate and he said, "I'll be waiting for you." He was there with three guys in straight razors. Not a joke.