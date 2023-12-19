Expand / Collapse search
IMMIGRATION

Biden campaign co-chair admits she's 'afraid' Biden will lose big due to border crisis

Polls show voters believe former President Trump can handle the border better than President Biden

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Texas Gov. Abbott signs law making illegal immigration a state crime Video

Texas Gov. Abbott signs law making illegal immigration a state crime

Fox News contributor Tom Homan joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss his take on the new law and his major concerns surrounding mass illegal immigration across the southern border. 

A co-chair of President Biden's re-election campaign admitted that she is "afraid" of the effect the worsening border crisis could have on Biden's re-election effort.

Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, argues that Congress, and not the president, is to blame for the steady flow of hundreds of thousands of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border each month. Immigration has been one of Biden's least popular issues throughout his administration, but Escobar suggested to Politico that he is only being blamed because he is in the White House.

"It is our job," she said, referring to Congress. "We have failed over and over again."

"I do worry that Democrats will get blamed simply because the president is in the White House," she added. When pressed about whether she fears Biden will face political consequences for the crisis, she responded, "I hope not, but I’m afraid of that."

IL ALLOCATES $160 MILLION TO AID MIGRANTS IN CHICAGO DURING WINTER MONTHS

Escobar's comments come just after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation allowing state law enforcement to arrest migrants who cross the border illegally.

CHICAGO RESIDENTS RAIL AGAINST PLANNED MIGRANT SHELTER

At the signing ceremony, Abbott said the goal of Senate Bill 4 was to "stop the tidal wave of illegal entry into Texas." 

Once in custody, migrants could either agree to a Texas judge's order to leave the U.S. or be prosecuted on misdemeanor charges of illegal entry. Migrants who do not comply could face arrest again under more serious felony charges.

Border crisis

Migrants attempt to cross into the U.S. from Mexico at the border on Dec. 17, 2023. Asylum seekers are stuck in makeshift camps in the extreme climate of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Fiscal Year 2023 has seen an unprecedented spike in illegal immigration, with more than 2.4 million migrant encounters at the border.

WHERE NO CONGRESS HAS GONE BEFORE: FACING GALACTIC-SCALE FISCAL CLIFF AND BORDER SECURITY THREATS

September saw a record for encounters at the southern border, and the following month saw a record for encounters in October, with more than 240,000 encounters border-wide.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation allowing Texas law enforcement to arrest migrants who cross the border illegally. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Congress remains deadlocked over potential border legislation. Biden and fellow Democrats have refused to negotiate on the issue, leading Republicans to make Ukraine funding contingent on first addressing the crisis at home.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.

