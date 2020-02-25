Jesse Watters tells Democrats the way to defeat Bernie is to 'treat him like the fool he is'

Jesse Watters said on "The Five" Tuesday that the key to defeating Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the 2020 presidential race is not to attack his throngs of supporters but instead to deconstruct his entire socialist platform and his personal background.

Watters claimed that Sanders "cannot take a punch" and said that former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg had proven as much in last week's Nevada debate when the Vermont lawmaker appeared flustered when Bloomberg remarked that America's "best known socialist happens to be a millionaire with three houses."

"The way to take out Bernie is to treat him like the fool he is," Watters remarked. "Say, 'Bernie you can't even do math, here's a calculator.' Say 'Bernie, you've been in D.C. your whole life and you've never gotten anything done. Why would we think you get something done as president?"

SHARK TANK HOST KEVIN O'LEARY TELLS 'THE VIEW' TRUMP WILL WIN RE-ELECTION DUE TO LOW UNEMPLOYMENT

Watters said Sanders' Democratic rivals should find it easy to cast the 78-year-old as "anti-Hillary" and "anti-Obama" and a candidate who is running on a platform that takes away every American's preferred health care coverage.

"That's dumb politics and dumb policy," he said, adding that Sanders has a history of being a "weirdo" who created "erotic writings" decades ago and was once reportedly kicked out of a "hippie commune."

Watters suggested that record be contrasted with the other candidates who have either built businesses, served in the military, taught school or worked a gainful job.

"The guy's wife was a scam artist and got caught with her college deal," Watters added, pointing to Jane O'Meara Sanders's involvement with the now-defunct Burlington College -- which financially collapsed a few years after she departed as president, according to the Burlington Free Press.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2018, a family spokesman told the Associated Press that O'Meara Sanders was told by the Vermont office of the United States Attorney that she would not face charges for her role in a land deal involving the college.

Federal investigators were probing allegations by a Republican activist that Sanders committed bank fraud when she arranged for the college to buy the property on the shores of Lake Champlain.

Fox News' Adam Shaw and the Associated Press contributed to this report.