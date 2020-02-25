'Shark Tank's' Kevin O'Leary tells 'View' hosts Trump will win re-election due to low unemployment

"Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary predicted on Tuesday that President Trump would win re-election given the state of unemployment in the U.S.

"In history, there's never been -- in modern times, ever -- a president of either party that's ever lost their mandate when unemployment was under 4 percent," he said during Tuesday's "The View."

O'Leary's comments came as President Trump saw another blockbuster jobs report for January. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, that month saw an increase of 225,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 3.6 percent.

"View" co-host Joy Behar responded by claiming that Trump wasn't "that popular" even amid stellar unemployment figures. Fellow "Shark Tank" investor Mark Cuban told O'Leary: "There's always a first."

"Look, I'm not pro-Trump ... I'm not pro or con anybody," O'Leary said. "I'm just saying I'm an investor. I have to think about policy and I think the chance that Bernie is going to turn this country into a communist country is zero."

On Saturday, Sanders was able to pull out another victory in Nevada after winning the New Hampshire primary and coming in a close second at Iowa's caucuses.

Behar added that "of course" Sanders wouldn't turn the country into a communist state. "Well, it sounds pretty crazy," O'Leary responded, pointing to a recent interview with Sanders on "60 Minutes."

Their conversation came after Sanders defended Cuba's leadership on the show. "When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?" he asked, noting that he was opposed to the regime's "authoritarian nature."

O'Leary also jabbed Sanders for touting the country's literacy initiative, which he argued was actually a "re-education" program.