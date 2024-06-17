Jerry Seinfeld roasts anti-Israel heckler in Australia: 'He solved the Middle East!'

Jerry Seinfeld delivered a lengthy roast against the latest anti-Israel protester to disrupt his show, sarcastically mocking a heckler as a "genius" on Sunday.

While the comedian was performing his set in Australia, an anti-Israel demonstrator began shouting, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free." The audience shouted the agitator down as security came to eject him from the building, while the "Seinfeld" creator mocked the protester throughout the ordeal.

"We have a genius, ladies and gentlemen. He solved the Middle East. He solved it," Seinfeld joked in a video posted by the Australian Jewish Association. "It’s the Jewish comedians, that’s who we have to get. They’re the ones doing everything."

JERRY SEINFELD PROTESTED OUTSIDE NY THEATER BY PRO-PALESTINIAN GROUP OVER ISRAEL: 'COMPLICIT IN GENOCIDE'

The protester kept shouting, "Free Palestine," to which Seinfeld replied, "Go ahead, keep going."

"They’re going to start punching you in three seconds, so I would try and get all your genius out, so we all learn from you. It’s a comedy show, you moron. Get out of here," Seinfeld said.

He added, "You’re really influencing everyone here. We’re all on your side now because you have made your point so well and in the right venue. You’ve come to the right place for political conversation."

The audience cheered Seinfeld’s riffs as he began mocking the idea of protesting comedy shows over international issues.

"Tomorrow we will read in the paper: Middle East 100% solved thanks to man at the Qudos Arena stopping Jew comedian. They stopped him and everyone in the Middle East just went, ‘Oh my God, let’s get along. We can’t do that,’" Seinfeld said.

He continued, "Because I know there are problems here with indigenous, aboriginal people…so maybe to solve that, I will screw up Jim Jeffries in a show in New York! If this works, that would work. You have to go 20,000 miles from the problem and screw up a comedian. That is how you solve world issues."

JERRY SEINFELD DEFENDS HIS TRIP TO ISRAEL DESPITE INTENSE BACKLASH: 'MY FEELINGS ARE VERY STRONG'

On behalf of Qudos Bank Arena, Elevate Communications & Publishing Director Arthur Stanley told Fox News Digital that Seinfeld performed two capacity attendance shows at the arena with another show planned in Sydney tomorrow night.

"Jerry handled the heckler with all the poise of a veteran comedian. Interestingly enough, the protester watched almost the entire show before he began heckling. He was removed from the premises quickly and without incident. No banning notice was issued," Stanley said.

The Australian Jewish Association told Fox News Digital, "Australia has seen a dramatic rise in antisemitism and anti-Israel activism since 7 October. This is disgraceful and our authorities have not responded with sufficient rigour, further emboldening the haters. We thought Jerry Seinfeld handled the disruption brilliantly."

Anti-Israel agitators have interrupted and protested Seinfeld’s shows and appearances over the Jewish comedian’s open support of Israel during its ongoing war against Hamas.

Seinfeld similarly mocked the protesters when they interrupted his Virginia show back in May, commenting, "This is fun. I like this. I think your message is really resonating with the crowd. People seem to be on your side."

"How dare you support a genocide!" the protester responded.

"I like it when the Jew-haters spice up the show," Seinfeld joked.

The crowd was heard chanting, "Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!" as the protester left.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP