Jerry Seinfeld travels to Israel to show support for hostages, families still missing loved ones

Jewish-American comedian Jerry Seinfeld is doubling down on his support for Israel by traveling to the Holy Land to show solidarity with hostages taken by Hamas.

Seinfeld, 69, arrived in Israel with his family on Monday and reportedly had an "emotional" meeting with the freed hostages and representatives of families whose loved ones are still held captive in Gaza, according to Israeli news outlet Haaretz.

According to Channel 13 TV News in Israel, the meeting took place at the Hostages and Missing Persons Forum's headquarters in Tel Aviv, and lasted two hours longer than expected. Seinfeld, in a video the outlet posted to X, appeared to don a dog tag that symbolized the hostages' struggles with the words, "Bring Them Home."

"We thank the Seinfeld family for their moving visit to the families’ headquarters and their unwavering support for the families of the hostages. We are confident that their support will be a significant and important step in our shared mission to bring about the immediate and safe return home of all the hostages," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.

The organization told multiple Israeli outlets that the comedian was "very moved" by the visit and "told the families that he feels a deep commitment to raising awareness around the world about the issue of the hostages, whose lives are in immediate danger."

The legendary comedian has lent his support to the nation multiple times since Hamas terrorists launched surprise attacks on residential areas in Israel on Oct. 7.

On his Instagram account, the comedian posted an "I Stand With Israel" image two days after Hamas' initial attacks, writing, "I lived and worked on a Kibbutz in Israel when I was 16 and I have loved our Jewish homeland ever since. My heart is breaking from these attacks and atrocities. But we are also a very strong people in our hearts and minds."

"We believe in justice, freedom and equality. We survive and flourish no matter what. I will always stand with Israel and the Jewish people."

Seinfeld was also among a group of celebrities who signed an open letter to the Writers Guild of America (WGA), condemning the union for being the "only major Hollywood union" to not provide a statement on the Hamas attack on Israel at the time.

His commitment to Israel spawned criticism from pro-Palestinian protesters during a recent event in Syracuse, New York, as they gathered outside the Landmark Theatre to protest his stand-up show.

The disruption coincided with nationwide protests aimed at Israel and criticizing the U.S. for lending support to the nation in its war against Hamas.