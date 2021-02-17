'A Wild Tale': Fox Nation examines prominent animal rights lawyer's shocking murder-for-hire plot

Speaking with Fox Nation’s Nancy Grace, psychoanalyst Dr. Bethany Marshall provided insight into the case involving a well-known animal rights attorney reportedly charged with attempting to carry out a murder-for-hire plot to kill her estranged husband and his new girlfriend, the family au pair.

In the new "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace" episode titled "A Wild Tale," Marshall argued that feelings of anger "should be transient and temporary."

"I cannot tell you the number of times in my Beverly Hills office somebody says, ‘I want to tell you something about my husband, but I don't want you to report me,’" Marshall told Grace.

"And I'm like, ‘You wish he was dead?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, but just for the last ten minutes, you know later that day, I fell back in love with them again.’"

Marshall went on to note that "taking that feeling, planning to murder somebody, calling a hitman, setting something in motion, is taking it not just to a whole other level, but it's really an indicator of a very sick, twisted mind."

Prosecutors reportedly said Jennifer Emmi, also known as Jennifer Edwards, of Evergreen, Colo., attempted to hire ranch hands in the murder-for-hire plot to kill her estranged husband and his new girlfriend, formerly an au pair who cared for their three children.

One of the ranch hands reportedly tipped off her ex-husband and authorities, before working with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to record phone conversations during a six-month investigation that eventually lead to Emmi’s arrest.

Emmi, 44, was arrested in late January and has been charged with solicitation of first-degree murder, two counts of retaliating against a witness or victim, and three counts of stalking, the Denver Post reported.

According to a 33-page affidavit filed Jan. 25 and obtained by Fox News, Emmi first asked 28-year-old ranch hand Timothy Lindsey to help her kill her estranged husband’s girlfriend in November 2020. After the conversation, Lindsey went to authorities and became an informant, recording several phone calls during which Emmi allegedly asked if he knew anyone to "get rid of her," and provided the girlfriend’s name and workplace, court records show.

Lindsey "played along," according to the affidavit, and told Emmi the job would cost between $50,000 and $100,000.

"Jennifer responded that the money would not be a problem," the affidavit says.

Emmi also allegedly discussed whether her husband should also be killed and whether it should happen at his ranch in Evergreen or elsewhere, suggesting in one conversation that maybe both he and the girlfriend be taken out because "if there was a car accident or something, no one would know," the affidavit says. But Emmi then decided to "hold off."

"We are not going to do anything," she later told Lindsey, according to the affidavit.

"These are very serious allegations against Jennifer Emmi that could put her in prison for many years," M. Colin Bresee, the attorney representing Emmi, explained in a statement to Fox News.

A second attorney, Malcolm Seawell, is working with Bresee on this case as co-counsel.

"Jennifer sacrificed her body to have 3 beautiful children and a perfect family. Jennifer did not know that her husband was having an affair with the 20-something Au Pair," Bresee said. "I do not think it would be a surprise to anyone that Jennifer became enraged and said some pretty horrific things. Jennifer spoke to and texted some trusted friends from her home expecting compassion and guidance."

"In the affidavit, an employee took this information to the police for some unknown gain. The government informant promised Jennifer’s head on a platter," he said. "After numerous calls, Jennifer made it very clear they were not going to do anything. This case is a multi-tiered betrayal of trust that even Hollywood could not write. We look forward to receiving and reviewing all the evidence."

Before her recent arrest -- but amid her crumbling marriage -- Emmi had been embroiled in legal trouble over the past year and was facing 16 felonies and 16 misdemeanors alleging domestic violence, retaliation against witnesses and attempts to influence public servants.

Emmi is the founder of The Animal Law Center, a law firm that provides an array of legal services for animal owners and guardians, according to its LinkedIn page. She also opened a nonprofit organization at a ranch in Evergreen that aims to "accentuate the bond between humans and animals," KCNC-TV reported. She was frequently interviewed by local media outlets about animal rights cases and hosted a regular show on Facebook discussing animals.

Speaking with Marshall, Grace asked, "What if she [Emmi] didn't really love the animals?"

She went on to ask, "What if they were just a way to make a living and get donations and be on TV and everything she ever dreamed of? I mean, if you are willing to murder a human, are you really that attached to other living creatures?"

Marshall responded by saying that perhaps Grace was suggesting that the situation could be equated to those who "organize their entire life around their preoccupations, their pathology, their obsessions [and] their addiction" like "the alcoholic who works in a bar or the sex predator who becomes a teacher."

