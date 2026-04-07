Ex-Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene joins left-wing calls for the 25th amendment as Iran deadline nears

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Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

"25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness," Greene wrote on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

Greene's post featured a screenshot of Trump's Tuesday Truth Social post in which he ominously warned that Iran's "civilization will die tonight."

FORMER REP MTG VENTS THAT SHE'S 'SO BEYOND DONE,' CHARACTERIZING TRUMP'S ADDRESS AS 'WAR WAR WAR'

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump declared in the Truth Social post.

"However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!" he added.

Greene, a once-fierce Trump ally, had a bitter falling out with the president last year and has become a vociferous critic of the commander in chief.

Some sitting Democratic lawmakers have also called for the president to be booted from office.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a member of the progressive cadre of lawmakers known as "The Squad," is one of those calling for Trump's ouster.

"Sickeningly evil. Donald Trump must be impeached. When will it be enough for my Republican colleagues to grow spines and remove him from office?" she wrote in a Tuesday post on X.

ILHAN OMAR CALLS TRUMP AN 'UNHINGED LUNATIC,' URGES BOOTING HIM OUT OF OFFICE

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wisc., declared in a Tuesday post on X, "25th Amendment RIGHT NOW! Trump is too unhinged, dangerous, and deranged to have the nuclear codes!"

Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., who last year introduced impeachment articles against Trump, declared in a Tuesday post on X, "Trump just threatened to slaughter 100 million people. It's clear he's unfit to be president, the 25th amendment must be invoked. If Vance, Rubio & the others continue to be spineless cowards, Congress must do everything possible to stop Trump & this war."

In a Truth Social post issued on Easter Sunday, the president warned, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F[---]kin’ Strait, you crazy b------, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

Omar responded to the president's comments, declaring in a Monday post on X, "This is not ok. Invoke the 25th amendment. Impeach. Remove. This unhinged lunatic must be removed from office."

TRUMP WARNS 'WHOLE CIVILIZATION WILL DIE TONIGHT,' AS IRANIAN OFFICIAL URGES HUMAN CHAINS AROUND POWER PLANTS

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Greene declared in a Sunday post on X that the president had "gone insane."

"Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness. I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit," she asserted in part of the lengthy post. "This is not making America great again, this is evil."