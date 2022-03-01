Jen Psaki tells Fox News Russian energy sanctions not 'off the table' as Putin's assault on Ukraine continues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden has not taken Russian energy sanctions "off the table" as pressure grows to slash Russian oil imports amid Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS: BIDEN'S TWIN FAILURES ON ENERGY AND FOREIGN POLICY GAVE PUTIN TOOLS TO INVADE

Psaki joined "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday to discuss the Biden administration's response to the crisis in Ukraine as it relates to energy and moves the White House is still considering as the Russian assault continues.

"They have serious financial problems on the ground in Russia that is impacting President Putin and the circle around him," Psaki told co-hosts Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer. "What he also looks at, though, and we were very cognizant of, is minimizing the impact on the global markets and the American people."



"So we have not taken options off the table, including the one you mentioned, but that is something the president looks very closely at," she continued.

Psaki also mentioned a "wide range of options remain on the table" when asked about potentially reopening the Keystone XL Pipeline to minimize energy dependence abroad, reiterating the president's concern surrounding energy prices.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This Keystone pipeline, it would take years for that to have an impact on prices," Psaki said. "Obviously, there are a range of reasons why the president opposes it, but it wasn't functioning, isn't functioning. It would take years. There are also 9000 approved oil leases that oil companies are not tapping into."

"So yes, we all want to take steps to address any raise in gas prices that impact the American people," she continued. "But we should be very clear about what policies will help and what policies will not help."

Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union Address Tuesday night, where he is expected to address the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.