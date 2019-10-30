Homicide detective on bombshell new Epstein autopsy questions: 'I sure hope they opened his stomach'

In an exclusive interview, former LAPD detective and Fox Nation host Mark Fuhrman responded to new questions raised over the mysterious death and subsequent autopsy of convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein.

On "Fox and Friends," famed forensic pathologist, Dr. Michael Baden dropped a bombshell by saying that Epstein's autopsy is more consistent with homicidal strangulation than suicide.

"Baden actually opens up something that someone should have been answered several months ago," Furhman told Fox News.

New York City's Medical Examiner ruled shortly after Epstein died in a cell in the Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 10 that the cause of death was suicide by hanging.

Fuhrman said that he continues to believe that Epstein killed himself, but he stressed that the facts of the case could be more definitively established by determining the time of Epstein's death.

"There are opportunities to narrow this down tighter and this hasn't been reported. I sure hope they opened his stomach," Furhman said in reference to the New York City medical examiner's autopsy.

"We know the exact time that he had his last meal. You can analyze the stomach contents and rate of digestion to bracket the time of death between one or two hours," he told Fox News.

Fuhrman said that information is "scientifically important" because the time of death would allow investigators to determine whether or not anyone could have been in Epstein's cell at that time.

In Fox Nation's "The Fuhrman Diaries: Special Investigation," Furhman reconstructed a detailed timeline leading up to the apparent suicide.

"About two weeks after he was arrested, he attempted suicide," said Fuhrman in the Fox Nation special. "Obviously, it was unsuccessful and he was put under suicide watch. Now, suicide watch -- federally -- is you are watched constantly 24 hours a day. You have clothes and bedding that cannot be tied into a rope ... there's nothing that's available for you to actually take your own life and you're being watched all the time."

Epstein, however, did not remain on suicide watch.

"Jeffrey Epstein convinced his attorney [and] convinced the chief psychologist at the correctional facility that he was no longer a threat to himself," continued Fuhrman. "The attorney pushed it. The warden agreed with it. So ... he was taken off suicide watch."

The inmate was moved to a 'special housing unit' inside the New York City facility, where a guard is supposed to monitor him through a cell door window, every 30 to 45 minutes.

Then, according to Fuhrman, Epstein makes a suspicious move.

"Two days before he actually takes his own life, he gets his attorney and he rewrites his will, leaving most of his assets to his brother... I hate to tell anybody what clues look like. But let's see. Two weeks prior, you try to commit suicide. You convinced the psychiatrist that's working for the correctional facility that you're OK. You call your attorney and you say, 'I need to redo my will.' Ladies and gentlemen, you're preparing to end your life or expecting somebody to end it for you."

Speaking to Fox News, Fuhrman said that even though he still believes that Epstein committed suicide, but he does not find fault in Dr. Baden's analysis.

"If Baden and I were working on this case and he said, 'I can't rule out homicide' then I'd say 'thanks' as a detective because that gives me the latitude to investigate," he said. "I can get subpoenas to investigate a homicide... when it is ruled a suicide then things start stopping because there is no criminality to investigate. The criminal is the guy who killed himself."

