Jimmy Failla, trio of comedic geniuses set to take stage at Fox Nation's first-ever 'Night of Comedy' event

Get ready for an unforgettable night of side-splitting laughter and pure comedy gold as comedians Adam Carolla, Jim Breuer and Anthony Rodia bring their A-game to the stage at Long Island University's Tilles Center in Brookville, New York.

"Fox News Saturday Night" host Jimmy Failla will lead Fox Nation's first-ever star-studded "Night of Comedy" event this Thursday, welcoming all fans who attend.

No topic is off-limits and there are no rules or themes — just no-holds-barred humor intended to ‘Make America Funny Again.’

"The last time I was there [the Tilles Center] was my high school graduation, so this is my first time in the room sober," Failla quipped while previewing the event on-set of "Fox News Saturday Night" earlier this month.

Rodia, whose comedic career exploded after a setback during the COVID-19 pandemic, joined Failla on the show to reflect on his career and the inherently offensive nature of straightforward comedy.

"I had a great job [before I got into comedy]. I made great money, I supported my family, and then I said to my wife, ‘I want to become a comedian…' and she was shocked. I had a plan, I had a small agency I was with, I had six months of shows, but you don't tell your wife you want to do that," he reflected.

But then the pandemic struck, sidelining everything he had planned for the future.

"I remember I got the phone call from my agent. 160 of my gigs were canceled… I'm like, ‘Oh my God, I have to go back to work?’" Confronted with the idea, he turned to the online world, making comedy videos night after night — including his viral Zia Lucia and Uncle Vinny bits — and his popularity exploded.

Rodia, whose comedy tends to home in on his loved ones, told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade on "One Nation" that he plans to bring "a lot of new stuff" to the stage for the crowd to enjoy this Thursday.

Former MTV host Adam Carolla and Saturday Night Live alum Jim Breuer, who will also take the stage, have a longstanding history of pushing the envelope, defending the free speech culture of comedy in an age of political correctness.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase now at FoxNation.com/NightofComedy with optional add-ons for a pre-show cocktail party and a post-show meet and greet with the stars of the night.