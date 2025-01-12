Fox Nation humors with 'Night of Comedy' featuring Adam Carolla, Jim Breuer and more

Fox Nation funny man Jimmy Failla is bringing the laughs in his newest special, 'Night of Comedy,' featuring a lively lineup of fellow comedians.

The new 90-minute comedy special streaming exclusively on Fox Nation features Failla, the cab driver turned professional comedian, and Fox News fan favorite, who hosts and opens the show with a skit tailor-made for his Fox Nation audience. His friends Anthony Rodia, Jim Breuer and Adam Carolla follow with their routines, rounding out an event that is sure to amuse.



As per the show's description, the special has "no rules," "no themes" and "nothing is off-limits."



Filmed in the Tillis Center in Brookville, NY, Failla opened the show explaining how excited he was about the program.

"So I'm just giving you a heads-up, because a lot of you know me from TV," Failla said. "You're seeing me in my natural habitat tonight."

He later added, "We're going to talk to you tonight about a lot of stuff that we can't necessarily say on TV, because comedy is a chance to treat each other like adults who know the difference between a joke and a hate crime."

The three guest comics featured in the special all have different stand-up backgrounds. Rodia, who has amassed over half a million followers on Instagram for his humorous social media videos, is currently traveling across the country for his "Laugh Till It Hurts" tour.

Breuer, meanwhile, is known for his time on "Saturday Night Live" as a cast member from 1995 to 1998. He also has a YouTube show called "Jim Breuer's Breuniverse," which boasts over 350,000 subscribers.

Carolla — who is no stranger to FOX — has become a household name with the success of his popular podcast, "The Adam Carolla Show," which ranks among the top comedy podcasts in the country.

"We at FOX put this night of comedy together because we want to be able to laugh about things going on in the country," Failla said in the special. "And comedy is a way of bringing people together, because we don't agree on a lot."



