Jeanne Zaino: Impeachment has been a 'fundraising bonanza' for Trump and is a 'problem' for Democrats

Jeanne Zaino, a professor of Political Science and International Studies at Iona College, said Thursday that President Trump's impeachment has been a “fundraising bonanza” for him and is a “problem for the Democrats in the only states that matter, which are the seven swing states that will decide this election.”

“That is a reason that these Democrats in the Senate are coming over and saying [to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi], ‘You got to send these [articles] now. We have got to get this done with.’ And they are right about that,” Zaino said on “Outnumbered."

Pelosi, D-Calif., has indicated that she plans to keep hold of the articles of impeachment until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., releases a resolution outlining the terms for a Senate trial.

PRESSURE MOUNTS ON PELOSI TO TRANSMIT IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES, AS DEMS LOST PATIENCE

"We need to see the arena in which we are sending our [impeachment] managers. Is that too much to ask?" Pelosi said Thursday, adding she first wants to know the "terms of engagement" for a Senate trial and voicing concern that senators won't be impartial.

Zaino said she thinks one reason Pelosi is holding on to the articles is that "she was hoping to peel off some of those Republicans in the Senate who might be inclined to push McConnell to change the rules, [but] that didn’t happen.

"Now she wants to just underscore the fact that we know the outcome, he [Trump] will be acquitted and she wants to be able to say that the process has been unfair," Zaino added. " ... She is going to hand these over, she has to."

On Thursday, Pelosi said she won't hold the articles indefinitely, and suggested she could send them to the Senate soon.

PELOSI CLINGS TO IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES, DEMANDS MCCONNELL RELEASE TRIAL PLANS

Democrats on both sides of Capitol Hill are saying it's time for the impeachment trial of Trump -- on allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress -- to proceed in the Senate.

“I think it’s time to turn the articles over,” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Wednesday on Fox News' "America's Newsroom." “Let’s see where the Senate can take it.”

Even Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., called out Pelosi for the delay.

McConnell has insisted that the Senate should begin the trial before settling issues surrounding potential witnesses, declaring he will not haggle with Pelosi and accusing her Thursday of playing "irresponsible games."

Fox Business anchor Lisa "Kennedy" Montgomery joined the conversation on “Outnumbered” on Thursday saying Pelosi is hurting some 2020 Democratic candidates by withholding the articles of impeachment.

“What do you do if you are a 2020 Democratic candidate who happens to be in the Senate and every week you get closer to Iowa and New Hampshire and Nevada and South Carolina and that means less time you are going to have, critical time, to spend time in those four essential states?" she said. "And so Nancy Pelosi is holding them back."

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.