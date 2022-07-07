Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Jeanine Pirro rips Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for charging a store clerk with murder over 'self-defense'

Jeanine Pirro says this case is a microcosm of what's going on in America today

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Judge Jeanine: You have the right to defend yourself

Fox News co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro and 'The Five' co-hosts weigh in on NYC DA Alvin Bragg charging a store clerk with murder over self-defense.

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed New York City DA Alvin Bragg and Mayor Eric Adams over a bodega worker being charged with murder for self-defense on "The Five."

NEW YORK CITY BODEGA WORKER CHARGED WITH MURGDER AFTER ALLEGEDLY BEING SEEN ON VIDEO STABBING EX-CON IN DISPUTE

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: In New York State, if you were faced with deadly physical force, and you were reasonable in your belief that you were going to be harmed based upon these circumstances, then you have the right to defend yourself. But you're right, it is a Rittenhouse case. And the problem with this in New York is everybody walks free. You use a gun in New York, you get to walk free. This guy, Alvin Bragg, he doesn't deserve the title district attorney. And I got to tell you, I don't have a lot of faith in Eric Adams, I mean, he's over here saying, "You know what, I'm not allowed to give commands to a local prosecutor." Baloney. You were hired because you're a cop who's anti-crime. They're taking the side of the criminal and not the victim.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT HERE:

'The Five' react to NYC DA charging a store clerk with murder for self-defense Video
