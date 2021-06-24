Expand / Collapse search
EDUCATION
JD Vance: Opponents of critical race theory are winning the argument

Fox News Staff
Best-selling author and attorney J.D. Vance spoke out against critical race theory Thursday, as he joined "Fox and Friends." Vance blasted the "woke" curriculum with the narrative now shifting as a broad coalition of are parents sounding off in schoolboard meetings in Loudoun County, Virginia

LOUDOUN COUNTY COMMUNITY MEMBER SPEAKS OUT AFTER BEING ARRESTED DURING SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

J.D. VANCE: One of the ways you know you’re winning a debate is if they try to shut down discussion, right? We know that so many parents, Black, White, Democrats even. especially Republicans of course, they don’t like to teach their kids that this is fundamentally a terrible racist country. They don’t want this crap in their schools. 

They should be allowed to express that viewpoint and I think the fact that people are trying to shut them up suggests we’re actually winning. Our side is actually winning in this, which means that in Loudoun County but also across the country we’ve got to keep on pressing this case, and keep on making this argument. 

