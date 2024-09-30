Expand / Collapse search
JD Vance mocks MSNBC anchor for fact-checking 'most obvious hyperbole' about his sons' eating habits

Ruhle was previously criticized for her interview with Vice President Kamala Harris

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Sen. JD Vance says he grew up in a working class family Video

Sen. JD Vance says he grew up in a working class family

Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee, addressed a crowd in Traverse City, Michigan on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024.

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance ridiculed a post from MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle over-analyzing his recent off-the-cuff comment about how many eggs his sons eat.

On Sept. 21, Vance visited a supermarket in Reading, Pennsylvania, to discuss the rising prices of groceries under the Biden-Harris administration. He was accompanied by his two young sons, Ewan and Vivek, who interrupted his speech to reach for a carton of eggs.

"Yes, buddy. Want some eggs? Let's talk about eggs. Because these guys actually eat about 14 eggs every single morning. Is that right?" Vance said.

By Sunday, Ruhle caught wind of his comment and posted her own analysis of it.

Stephanie Ruhle and JD Vance

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance fired back against MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle's post on X Monday. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images | Cornell Watson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

MSNBC'S STEPHANIE RUHLE CALLS OUT HARRIS FOR DODGING HOW SHE'D RAISE TAXES: 'SHE DOESN'T ANSWER THE QUESTION'

"14 eggs per day. 98 eggs per week. 2 children consuming 8+ dozen eggs per week," Ruhle calculated.

By Monday, Vance himself replied, ridiculing what he considered obvious hyperbole.

"One time I said I was so tired I could sleep for days. Stephanie Ruhle: Vance, in fact, only slept for 8 hours," Vance wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ruhle for a comment.

Several other people across X also mocked Ruhle over her original post with a similar joke.

"Vance: ‘I’m so hungry I could eat a horse!’ Ruhle: ‘TONIGHT, we talk to PETA to get to the bottom of this Republican-led equine eating catastrophe,’" CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings wrote.

Reason senior editor Robby Soave joked, "One time I said I was so hungry I could eat a horse. But I actually couldn't eat a horse. Hopefully we'll get the fact-checkers on this soon. Very important."

"Tim Walz lied about his military service and no can say for sure whether Harris worked at a McDonalds, but they'll fact check the most obvious hyperbole imaginable," RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway remarked.

Washington Free Beacon reporter Andrew Kerr commented, "Eggs are a superfood and you should be eating them everyday."

"This response reminds me of the time CNN reported on a family who couldn’t afford their 12 gallons of milk a week and others in the media ignored the fact that milk was unaffordable and pivoted to making fun of the family instead," political commentator Kate Hyde recalled.

RedState writer Bonchie said, "Stephanie Ruhle is out here fact-checking light-hearted hyperbole. This is who the Harris campaign called up to give an interview to. Now, you know why."

Ruhle was previously mocked for repeatedly defending Vice President Kamala Harris dodging difficult questions even after giving Harris her first one-on-one cable interview Wednesday.

MSNBC'S STEPHANIE RUHLE FAWNS OVER HARRIS, SAYS NON-ANSWERS ARE 'OKAY': THESE AREN'T 'CLEAR AND DIRECT ISSUES'

Stephanie Ruhle

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle came under fire for what people considered a softball interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. (Screenshot/MSNBC)

"[D]o I think that she answers every single question and gives people exactly what they want? She doesn’t. You know why? Because she’s a politician, and none of them do. They all speak in platitudes," Ruhle said.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.