Liberals mock family of 11 featured on CNN concerned about rising cost of milk

A large family featured on CNN discussing the rising costs of basic groceries like milk was mocked by some progressive media figures on Thursday.

To demonstrate the "squeeze" of inflation and supply chain issues on everyday Americans, CNN's "New Day" featured the Stotlers, a Texas couple looking after nine children – two of whom are their biological kids, while they've adopted six more and have one foster child.

Krista Stotler said she started seeing prices rising this summer and it was costing them an extra $100 a week on groceries.

"A gallon of milk was $1.99. Now it's $2.79. When you buy 12 gallons a week times four weeks, that's a lot of money," she said, as her husband Larry added he felt guilty that they were being forced to buy less healthy food to save money.

Liberals jumped on the segment and appeared to mock the family's concerns.

"12 gallons of milk a week may sound like a lot, but they've actually had to cut out their milk baths on alternate days," snarked New York Magazine's Jonathan Chait.

The New York Times account on crossword puzzles also got into the act, tweeting – and deleting –, "sorry, i can't do today's crossword. i'm too busy carrying my 12 gallons of milk home."

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar's tweet of the segment got thousands of responses, many of them from left-wing accounts mocking the family for buying that much milk. Some didn't appear to realize the size of their family, which was only apparent from watching the segment.

"Nobody mentioning that she thought PF Chang's was the healthy stuff," joked Rex Chapman, a left-wing Twitter personality.

"Who buys 48 gallons a month?" Daily Beast contributing editor Goldie Taylor wondered.

Other reporters and pundits dinged CNN for the segment, with some saying they couldn't be right about milk being that cheap earlier this year and the family wasn't indicative of a typical American household. It's unclear what average grocery costs have been in the Stotler's Dallas-area town.

"It’s certainly possible that the Stotlers got a gallon of milk for $1.99 at some point on sale, and the $2.79 price as of today is what a gallon of Kroger-brand 2 percent milk costs at the Texas store shown in the CNN clip, according to Kroger’s website," Vice reported, while arguing it wasn't due to crisis inflation levels. "The Stotlers may be wrong about the significance of random milk price fluctuations, but their angst over inflation and the general state of the economy is shared by millions of other Americans."

Evan McMorris-Santoro, the CNN correspondent who interviewed the family, blasted critics of the piece, saying it was remarkable how many were trying to "dunk on a charming family who lays out how it feels to shop with price rises."

"Glad you're all weathering the economy so well!" he wrote.

At one point in the segment as she checks out from her local Kroger, Krista notes the bill is already at $90 with a lot of groceries still left, but reminds herself, "God is good and always provides."

Data last month showed the consumer price index was 5.4 percent higher in September than a year prior, the highest inflation rise in 13 years.