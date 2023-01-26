Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

JD Vance, Brian Kilmeade spar over US sending tanks to Ukraine: 'What is our ultimate objective?'

Sen. Vance joins "Fox & Friends" as Biden announces M1 Abrams tanks will be sent to Ukraine

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
close
JD Vance: What's the ultimate objective in Ukraine? Video

JD Vance: What's the ultimate objective in Ukraine?

Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, argues the U.S. has a 'very rough economy' as major companies cut thousands of jobs and says there needs to be a 'clear plan' on how American funding is being spent in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again requested aid from Western countries in the fight against Russia, but Sen. JD Vance stressed the need for President Biden to share an articulated vision for the U.S.’s involvement before more American tax dollars are sent.

On "Fox & Friends" Thursday, the Ohio Republican said Americans need to know where the money is going.

"What is our goal? How is American policy meant to achieve that goal?" he asked. "It feels sometimes to me like we're just shoveling money over there without any clear plan for what it's meant to accomplish."

Pentagon 'lost the big picture' in US aid to Ukraine: Rebekah Koffler Video

PUTIN SAYS RUSSIA IS FACING A SHORTAGE OF MEDICINE DUE TO WAR WITH UKRAINE

Co-host Brian Kilmeade pushed back, explaining that Ukrainians are fighting to retake control of the land that Russia has seized.

"What don’t you understand about that?" Kilmeade asked Vance. 

Vance pointed out the major losses both the Russian and Ukrainian militaries have taken and said the war has been in a "strategic quagmire" for months. 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine's president, arrives to speak during a joint meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 21, 2022.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine's president, arrives to speak during a joint meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 21, 2022. (Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"So the question becomes, ‘what is our ultimate objective here?’" Vance said. "Is it to kill as many Ukrainians and as many Russians as possible? Or is it to bring some sort of resolution to this conflict that hopefully allows us to rebuild Ukraine, allows the Ukrainians to rebuild their country and also prevents the risk of further escalation?"

Kilmeade then asked Vance what he believes the objective should be.

"De-escalate the conflict," Vance answered, warning that the situation could eventually become "uncontrollable."

FOX NEWS' BENJAMIN HALL URGES VIEWERS TO ‘NEVER GIVE UP' IN EMOTIONAL RETURN TO LIVE TV

Zelenskyy makes personnel changes amid corruption allegations Video

Kilmeade brought up the potential consequences if Russia is allowed to remain in control of the land taken from Ukraine, cautioning that other world leaders will be emboldened to invade their neighbors.

"It’s a fair point, Brian," Vance responded, "but the counterargument to that is that we have spent so much of our munitions down, so much of our military grade equipment down, that if we have to fight a war against China, which I think is far more likely, and frankly, it's a far more dangerous opponent. … unfortunately, we cannot fight two enemies at once."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said spending money on the war with Russia comes at the expense of America’s focus on China

"We need to focus where the real problem is, and, in my view, that's China," Vance said.

Mike Pompeo: These tanks should have gone to Ukraine long ago Video
Amy Nelson is a producer with Fox News Digital.