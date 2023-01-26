JD Vance, Brian Kilmeade spar over US sending tanks to Ukraine: 'What is our ultimate objective?'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again requested aid from Western countries in the fight against Russia, but Sen. JD Vance stressed the need for President Biden to share an articulated vision for the U.S.’s involvement before more American tax dollars are sent.

On "Fox & Friends" Thursday, the Ohio Republican said Americans need to know where the money is going.

"What is our goal? How is American policy meant to achieve that goal?" he asked. "It feels sometimes to me like we're just shoveling money over there without any clear plan for what it's meant to accomplish."

Co-host Brian Kilmeade pushed back, explaining that Ukrainians are fighting to retake control of the land that Russia has seized.

"What don’t you understand about that?" Kilmeade asked Vance.

Vance pointed out the major losses both the Russian and Ukrainian militaries have taken and said the war has been in a "strategic quagmire" for months.

"So the question becomes, ‘what is our ultimate objective here?’" Vance said. "Is it to kill as many Ukrainians and as many Russians as possible? Or is it to bring some sort of resolution to this conflict that hopefully allows us to rebuild Ukraine, allows the Ukrainians to rebuild their country and also prevents the risk of further escalation?"

Kilmeade then asked Vance what he believes the objective should be.

"De-escalate the conflict," Vance answered, warning that the situation could eventually become "uncontrollable."

Kilmeade brought up the potential consequences if Russia is allowed to remain in control of the land taken from Ukraine, cautioning that other world leaders will be emboldened to invade their neighbors.

"It’s a fair point, Brian," Vance responded, "but the counterargument to that is that we have spent so much of our munitions down, so much of our military grade equipment down, that if we have to fight a war against China, which I think is far more likely, and frankly, it's a far more dangerous opponent. … unfortunately, we cannot fight two enemies at once."

He said spending money on the war with Russia comes at the expense of America’s focus on China.

"We need to focus where the real problem is, and, in my view, that's China," Vance said.