JD Vance blasts Biden's DOJ for treating concerned American parents like 'enemies of the state'

J.D. Vance, candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio criticized Attorney General Merrick Garland for allowing the FBI to investigate local school board meetings after the National School Board Association equated threats from parents to domestic terrorism. On "The Brian Kilmeade Show," Vance said Garland may be the worst, most aggressive attorney general in American history.

JD VANCE: We saw people destroying our cities last summer – rioting, looting, burning down small businesses. And the attorney general of the United States could not lift a finger about what was going on. The Department of Justice, the FBI was letting this stuff happen. And I was unhappy about that then. Of course, it was Bill Barr who was the attorney general at the time. I'm not happy about now, American citizens – who are just participating in our democracy, who are letting their school boards know how they feel about critical race theory – are basically being branded domestic terrorists. This is totally unacceptable.

We're treating people who are breaking the law in this country more favorably than American parents who just want their kids to not learn that this is an evil country. They want to learn a positive and honest assessment and view of American history. Josh Hawley's endorsed my campaign. And I'm glad to have him on the team, especially after that exchange, because this really is unprecedented in American history. We're treating concerned American parents like enemies of the state in their own country. This is incredibly dark, and I know a lot of Republicans thought that Merrick Garland, the attorney general, would be this reasonable liberal. At the end of the day, it looks like he is the worst and most aggressive and most unfair attorney general that we maybe had in American history.

