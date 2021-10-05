Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Justice Department
Published
Last Update 33 mins ago

Sen. Hawley excoriates President Biden for weaponizing the DOJ against parents by using FBI to silence them

Anytime the Biden admin doesn’t like a political point of view they try to silence it, says Hawley

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Hawley: Biden using FBI to silence political opposition Video

Hawley: Biden using FBI to silence political opposition

Missouri Republican reacts to the Justice Department ordering the FBI to address threats against school officials

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday and tore into the Biden administration for attempting to silence concerned parents by using the FBI to crack down on those angry with education administrators. 

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY: You can imagine some things FBI agents could be doing like maybe going to the border where we have an unprecedented surge in crime, of illegal immigration, of drug smuggling, but no, instead we are going to go after parents. Can I just say you know you’ve lost the argument when you’re sending FBI agents to try to silence voting, taxpaying parents, trying to silence them. I can’t think of an instance in American history were anything like this has happened before. It’s another first for Joe Biden and it’s a bad one.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Sen. Hawley: Another first for Joe Biden, and it's a bad one Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.