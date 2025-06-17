Javier Bardem tells ‘The View’ he believes Israel is committing 'genocide' in Gaza

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Spanish actor Javier Bardem used his platform on "The View" on Monday to condemn Israel’s actions in Gaza as "genocide."

During a conversation about the importance of activism with the show's co-hosts, the "Skyfall" and "Dune" star mentioned the suffering he and others have experienced while watching Israel’s war against Hamas, stating that he has seen videos of Palestinian children "being murdered" by Israel.

"But the situation in Gaza has come to a term now where I cannot — I cannot express the pain that I, along with many millions of people there, suffer on a daily basis watching those horrible images of children being murdered and starving to death."

Bardem said "of course" Hamas has "to return those hostages obviously," but shifted to his focus, which was his condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The actor claimed that children in Gaza are being "absolutely blocked" from getting "the aid of medicine, water, medical material" by Israeli forces.

CBS News reported how the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said on Monday that "33 Palestinians were killed trying to reach the GHF [Gaza Humanitarian Foundation] center near the southern city of Rafah on Monday while another was fatally shot trying to reach a GHF hub in central Gaza. It said four other people were killed elsewhere in the war-torn enclave."

Israeli military forces did not give comment to CBS News about their report, though the outlet noted that they said previously that they have fired warning shots at suspect individuals approaching their positions while Palestinians gathered to receive aid.

Bardem continued, saying he agrees with the organizations that have called Israel’s actions in Gaza a "genocide."

"I mean, experts on international law, Amnesty International, international human rights and some people that know what they’re talking — and Holocaust survivors — are calling a genocide for it. If you ask me, I believe it’s a genocide," he said.

He gave reasons, stating, "Why is that? First of all, because the impunity that is taking Israel in doing these actions and the lack of, of action on any government. Yes, of course, the backup of United States with all those weapons and the economics and also the silence of Europe is creating a scenario where there’s such an impunity that if we really don’t do something about that, we are going towards well, what is happening now – an absolute impunity on creating wars all over and creating so much pain that is going to affect so many people."

As the music indicating a commercial break started playing, Bardem got one last statement in, saying, "But also – with this I will finish, the most important thing is to not lose the humanity and really denounce when we have to denounce and who we have to denounce."