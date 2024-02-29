'Dune' star Javier Bardem praises Brad Pitt, 'cannot believe' actor is 60

If Brad Pitt has a fan in this world, it's fellow actor and Hollywood hunk Javier Bardem.

In a recent interview to promote his upcoming film, "Dune: Part Two," Bardem also touched on his other projects, including the untitled Formula 1 movie he's still filming with Pitt.

The film, which Pitt is producing, was an opportunity for Bardem to learn more about the actor he's admired for a long time.

BRAD PITT CELEBRATES 60TH BIRTHDAY WITH GIRLFRIEND HALF HIS AGE AFTER A YEAR OF ROMANCE

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I knew him a little bit, but not much," he told WIRED of his previous interactions with Pitt. "I grew up watching [him], and I think he’s an amazing actor. We had so much fun. He’s so open, he’s so in the game. He doesn’t care. He is like, ‘Bring it on.'

"We played tennis, and it was fantastic," Bardem added of Pitt, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I mean, he’s 60 years old, and you cannot believe it. He’s handsome, but he’s more. Of course he’s handsome, but it’s about — well, you know what it is? It’s the energy," Bardem, 54, added.

"The behavior, the action, the feeling, the vibe. He comes to a set, and everybody’s comfortable. He made me feel relaxed, like, in a second."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bardem is not the first of Pitt's co-stars to sing his praises.

Last year, Li Jun Li, who worked alongside Pitt and Margot Robbie on the film "Babylon" told Fox News Digital he was "amazing to work with."

"He is extremely funny. He is so nice, and he is just as handsome in person as you see him on screen."

WATCH: LI JUN LI SHARES WHAT IT WAS LIKE WORKING WITH BRAD PITT AND MARGOT ROBBIE IN ‘BABYLON’

Bardem also spoke about working with "Dune" co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.

"With Timothée, Zendaya, Florence and Austin, I was always a spectator of their beautiful energy, of their beautiful commitment, of the way they were bonding with each other through their joy," he told the outlet.

"I'm always saying that Timothée must have a very high IQ. He's so smart. The way he behaves on set and with others, the way he carries his own weight, it's very healthy. It's very inspiring in the sense that I don't see confusion, I don't see manipulation," Bardem explained.

"In Zendaya too, by the way. I don't see any of the dark sides of the coin that success at that level brings. The opposite. I see clearness, I see honesty, I see transparency, I see commitment and I see a lot of gratitude in both."