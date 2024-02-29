Expand / Collapse search
Brad Pitt

'Dune' star Javier Bardem praises Brad Pitt, 'cannot believe' actor is 60

Brad Pitt is helping produce an upcoming film on Formula 1 racing

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Li Jun Li shares what it was like working with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in 'Babylon' Video

Li Jun Li shares what it was like working with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in 'Babylon'

Li Jun Li discussed working with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie on ‘Babylon,’ saying they were both very kind on set and that Pitt is just as handsome in real life as he is on screen.

If Brad Pitt has a fan in this world, it's fellow actor and Hollywood hunk Javier Bardem.

In a recent interview to promote his upcoming film, "Dune: Part Two," Bardem also touched on his other projects, including the untitled Formula 1 movie he's still filming with Pitt.

The film, which Pitt is producing, was an opportunity for Bardem to learn more about the actor he's admired for a long time.

Javier Bardem in a black shirt soft smiles on the carpet split Brad Pitt smirks on the carpet in a black shirt

Javier Bardem praised co-star Brad Pitt, claiming the 60-year-old makes everyone feel comfortable on set. (Getty Images)

"I knew him a little bit, but not much," he told WIRED of his previous interactions with Pitt. "I grew up watching [him], and I think he’s an amazing actor. We had so much fun. He’s so open, he’s so in the game. He doesn’t care. He is like, ‘Bring it on.'

"We played tennis, and it was fantastic," Bardem added of Pitt, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday.

Javier Bardem in a grey suit and Brad Pitt in a white F1 outfit speak with someone on the track with many people on either side of them at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit

Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem, both stars of an upcoming Formula 1 racing movie, appeared at the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit in July. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

"I mean, he’s 60 years old, and you cannot believe it. He’s handsome, but he’s more. Of course he’s handsome, but it’s about — well, you know what it is? It’s the energy," Bardem, 54, added. 

"The behavior, the action, the feeling, the vibe. He comes to a set, and everybody’s comfortable. He made me feel relaxed, like, in a second."

Brad Pitt smirks on the carpet in a dark jacket and grey shirt

Brad Pitt has been lauded by several of his co-stars. (Lia Toby/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Bardem is not the first of Pitt's co-stars to sing his praises.

Last year, Li Jun Li, who worked alongside Pitt and Margot Robbie on the film "Babylon" told Fox News Digital he was "amazing to work with." 

"He is extremely funny. He is so nice, and he is just as handsome in person as you see him on screen."

Bardem also spoke about working with "Dune" co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.

"With Timothée, Zendaya, Florence and Austin, I was always a spectator of their beautiful energy, of their beautiful commitment, of the way they were bonding with each other through their joy," he told the outlet. 

Austin Butler, Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet pose together

Austin Butler, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet star in "Dune: Part Two." (Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

"I'm always saying that Timothée must have a very high IQ. He's so smart. The way he behaves on set and with others, the way he carries his own weight, it's very healthy. It's very inspiring in the sense that I don't see confusion, I don't see manipulation," Bardem explained. 

"In Zendaya too, by the way. I don't see any of the dark sides of the coin that success at that level brings. The opposite. I see clearness, I see honesty, I see transparency, I see commitment and I see a lot of gratitude in both."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

