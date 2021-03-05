Jason Whitlock tells 'Life, Liberty & Levin' too many Americans take their freedoms for granted

"Too many Americans have taken for granted the freedoms that previous generations won," journalist and commentator Jason Whitlock told Mark Levin in an interview airing Sunday on "Life, Liberty & Levin."

From the founding of this country through the civil rights movement, Whitlock explained, "America has been on a fight for increased freedom."

"I think as we move further and further away [from the civil rights era], people have taken those freedoms for granted," he added. "They don't appreciate them. We've stopped asking people to ante up. I mean, just think about JFK, the inauguration speech. Ask not what the country can do for you. Ask what you can do for the country ... now we've moved to this whole thing of asking the country what it can do for us."

Earlier in the interview, Whitlock described Americans as "fat and happy and ... looking for their piece of the power pie. Our politicians are."

Whitlock warned that the only explicit guarantees in America's founding documents are of "freedom and the [right to the] pursuit of happiness."

"Now we're starting to ask the government to take care of us ...," he added. "This has been going on for a long time, but now it's just full-blown."

Whitlock cited the example of an executive order signed by President Biden that calls on high schools to allow transgender athletes to participate in the sport of the gender they identify as.

"That's about a feeling. 'I feel like I'm a woman, therefore you have to enact laws that that satisfy my feelings.' I'm not trying to denigrate or blast transgender people and their feelings, but a country can't operate on feelings," he said. "A country can't set up laws based on feelings. They have to be based on facts, data. It has to serve the entire country. It can't be this emotional thing."

The New York Times' 1619 Project and the introduction of critical race theory in schools and workplaces is also "about serving feelings more than serving reality," Whitlock said.

"There were laws in America that needed to be changed to ensure freedom for Black Americans. We changed those laws," he said. "Martin Luther King Jr. and that generation fought for that liberation ... Now we have a generation that thinks America is at a place where we can start serving people's feelings ... We're creating laws to satisfy feelings, but a government can't do that. You can't sustain a society where we're just serving people's feelings, because people's feelings are irrational."