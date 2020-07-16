Jason Chaffetz: 'Disgusting' how liberal-run cities are handling protests against police

The way liberal cities are handling protests against police is “disgusting," Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz told “Outnumbered Overtime” on Thursday.

“America does not have to be this way. It looks foreign to us and it’s allowed to continue for weeks. People should not have to live in fear in their own neighborhoods and their own country,” Chaffetz said.

PORTLAND'S UNREST CONTINUES FOR SIX WEEKS STRAIGHT WITH NO APPARENT END IN SIGHT

Meanwhile, the protesters in Portland began to set up tents in a park near the federal courthouse early Wednesday and barricaded streets to create their own autonomous zone, likened to the since disbanded Capitol Hill Organized Protest in Seattle.

Demonstrators began erecting tents in downtown Portland’s Lownsdale Square, across the street from the federal Pioneer Courthouse, one of the federal properties Homeland Security sought to protect by bringing federal officers into the city two weeks ago.

A camera at the Portland Standard Building showed protesters beginning to assemble tents late Tuesday night in the same park where “Occupy Portland” set up in 2011, KATU reported.

Chaffetz said that there are federal-level law enforcement agencies that could “quell and suppress the violence.”

“Maybe we have to do this, but shame on those cities,” Chaffetz said.

“There is some coincidence here: they all happen to be run by liberal Democrat mayors and governors. That is the common denominator and that is, I think, why the Democrats are going to pay a heavy political price coming into the election in November.”