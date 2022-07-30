Expand / Collapse search
Jason Chaffetz: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is getting in on the action and begging the National Guard for help

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Jason Chaffetz discusses how Washington, DC Mayor Bowser is asking for the government’s help with the immigration problem in the city on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Jason Chaffetz discussed how Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking the National Guard for help with the migrants in the city despite declaring it a sanctuary city in the past on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: BIDEN ‘ONLY KNOWS HOW TO LOSE’ AMID RECESSION UNDER HIS WATCH

JASON CHAFFETZ: But now DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is getting in on the action and begging the National Guard for help dealing with the influx of illegals coming into the city. Which seems pretty hypocritical coming from someone who declared this back when Trump was being inaugurated. 

Red state governors like Abbott in Texas and Doocy in Arizona have been sending illegals to our nation's capital by bus for the last few months. Some even arrived as recently as this morning. This is a very small, little, tiny portion. We're talking about 4000 people out of millions who have crossed our border. And now Bowser is seeing what border states have been dealing with since Biden and Harris came into office. It's not in my backyard. 

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: Mayor Muriel Bower delivers remarks at the Legacy Leadership Luncheon &amp;amp; Awards during National Urban League Conference 2022 - Day 3 at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: Mayor Muriel Bower delivers remarks at the Legacy Leadership Luncheon &amp;amp; Awards during National Urban League Conference 2022 - Day 3 at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images) (Mayor Bowser DC the ingraham angle)

The Department of Defense, of course, is jumping all over this, saying, quote, "The secretary takes this request for assistance very seriously." The question now becomes, if it's so easy for Bowser to call in the National Guard to get legitimate, immediate response from the Department of Defense why aren't other states doing exactly the same thing. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.