Jason Chaffetz: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is getting in on the action and begging the National Guard for help

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jason Chaffetz discussed how Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking the National Guard for help with the migrants in the city despite declaring it a sanctuary city in the past on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: BIDEN ‘ONLY KNOWS HOW TO LOSE’ AMID RECESSION UNDER HIS WATCH

JASON CHAFFETZ: But now DC Mayor Muriel Bowser is getting in on the action and begging the National Guard for help dealing with the influx of illegals coming into the city. Which seems pretty hypocritical coming from someone who declared this back when Trump was being inaugurated.

Red state governors like Abbott in Texas and Doocy in Arizona have been sending illegals to our nation's capital by bus for the last few months. Some even arrived as recently as this morning. This is a very small, little, tiny portion. We're talking about 4000 people out of millions who have crossed our border. And now Bowser is seeing what border states have been dealing with since Biden and Harris came into office. It's not in my backyard.

The Department of Defense, of course, is jumping all over this, saying, quote, "The secretary takes this request for assistance very seriously." The question now becomes, if it's so easy for Bowser to call in the National Guard to get legitimate, immediate response from the Department of Defense why aren't other states doing exactly the same thing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE