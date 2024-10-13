Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Barack Obama

Black group fires back at Obama for ‘insulting’ Harris pitch: 'Worst kind of identity politics'

Obama questioned Black men's lack of enthusiasm for Harris

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
close
Now that Kamala Harris is doing interviews, people are reminded they ‘don’t like her’: Lisa Boothe Video

Now that Kamala Harris is doing interviews, people are reminded they ‘don’t like her’: Lisa Boothe

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe and former 2020 Biden-Harris campaign communications director Meghan Hays discuss Trump vs. Harris media strategy on ‘MediaBuzz.’

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The Black Men for Trump advisory board took aim at former President Barack Obama for his appeal to Black men to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

"President Obama’s recent call for Black men to support Kamala Harris based solely on her skin color, rather than her policies, is deeply insulting," the group said in a joint statement. "Black Americans are not a monolith, and we don’t owe our votes to any candidate just because they ‘look like us.’ It’s demeaning to suggest that we can’t evaluate a candidate’s track record – especially when Kamala Harris has done more harm than good to Black communities."

The statement comes after Obama made a surprise stop in Pennsylvania last week and specifically called out Black men, arguing that they should have the same enthusiasm for Harris’ campaign that they did for his in 2008 and 2012.

‘AUTO WORKERS FOR TRUMP’ LEADER SAYS THOUSANDS POISED TO BREAK FROM DEMS OVER GREEN POLICIES, JOB KILLING REGS

Former President Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama (Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"My understanding, based on reports I'm getting from campaigns and communities, is that we have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running," Obama said, according to reports on his remarks by NPR.

Obama said the lack of enthusiasm for Harris "seems to be more pronounced with the brothers," who he said may not be getting behind the idea of a female president.

"And you are thinking about sitting out?" he said. "Part of it makes me think – and I'm speaking to men directly – part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you're coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that."

In the statement, the Black Men for Trump advisory board accused the former president of "reducing us to race-based voting blocs," which "perpetuates the worst kind of identity politics."

Obama on DNC stage

Former President Barack Obama speaks during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 20, 2024. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

TRUMP: IF KAMALA BECOMES PRESIDENT, THERE WILL BE NO AUTO INDUSTRY 

"For decades, the Democrat Party has promoted failed policies that disrupted generational wealth, undermined Black culture, and contributed to the breakdown of the Black household," the group said. "These policies, instead of uplifting Black families, have held them back by promoting family instability, poor schooling, and lack of economic opportunity."

Signing on to the letter were conservative activists Bruce LeVell and CJ Pearson, former Oklahoma State Rep. TW Shannon, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, political adviser Ja’Ron Smith, Black Conservative Federation founder Diante Johnson, and Republican Reps. Byron Donalds of Florida and Wesley Hunt of Texas.

The group closed by encouraging support for former President Trump, arguing that he delivered "real results for Black America."

Donald Trump

Former President Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Calhoun Ranch, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Coachella, California. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He restored the American Dream by creating jobs, lowering Black unemployment, launching Opportunity Zones, and securing permanent funding for HBCUs. Under Trump, Black families had a shot at building wealth, breaking generational cycles, and thriving," the group said.

Obama’s office did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

Michael Lee is a writer for Fox News. Prior to joining Fox News, Michael worked for the Washington Examiner, Bongino.com, and Unbiased America. He has covered politics for more than eight years.

More from Politics