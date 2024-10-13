Black group fires back at Obama for ‘insulting’ Harris pitch: 'Worst kind of identity politics'

The Black Men for Trump advisory board took aim at former President Barack Obama for his appeal to Black men to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

"President Obama’s recent call for Black men to support Kamala Harris based solely on her skin color, rather than her policies, is deeply insulting," the group said in a joint statement. "Black Americans are not a monolith, and we don’t owe our votes to any candidate just because they ‘look like us.’ It’s demeaning to suggest that we can’t evaluate a candidate’s track record – especially when Kamala Harris has done more harm than good to Black communities."

The statement comes after Obama made a surprise stop in Pennsylvania last week and specifically called out Black men, arguing that they should have the same enthusiasm for Harris’ campaign that they did for his in 2008 and 2012.

"My understanding, based on reports I'm getting from campaigns and communities, is that we have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running," Obama said, according to reports on his remarks by NPR.

Obama said the lack of enthusiasm for Harris "seems to be more pronounced with the brothers," who he said may not be getting behind the idea of a female president.

"And you are thinking about sitting out?" he said. "Part of it makes me think – and I'm speaking to men directly – part of it makes me think that, well, you just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president, and you're coming up with other alternatives and other reasons for that."

In the statement, the Black Men for Trump advisory board accused the former president of "reducing us to race-based voting blocs," which "perpetuates the worst kind of identity politics."

"For decades, the Democrat Party has promoted failed policies that disrupted generational wealth, undermined Black culture, and contributed to the breakdown of the Black household," the group said. "These policies, instead of uplifting Black families, have held them back by promoting family instability, poor schooling, and lack of economic opportunity."

Signing on to the letter were conservative activists Bruce LeVell and CJ Pearson, former Oklahoma State Rep. TW Shannon, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, political adviser Ja’Ron Smith, Black Conservative Federation founder Diante Johnson, and Republican Reps. Byron Donalds of Florida and Wesley Hunt of Texas.

The group closed by encouraging support for former President Trump, arguing that he delivered "real results for Black America."

"He restored the American Dream by creating jobs, lowering Black unemployment, launching Opportunity Zones, and securing permanent funding for HBCUs. Under Trump, Black families had a shot at building wealth, breaking generational cycles, and thriving," the group said.

Obama’s office did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.