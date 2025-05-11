Expand / Collapse search
Crockett suggests Democrats looking to run 'safest White boy' in 2028, hints at specific candidate

Crockett said that the donors are lining up behind one specific candidate

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said Democrats were eyeing the "safest White boy" in the 2028 presidential race, hinting at "one specific candidate" being floated by the party's donors, during a podcast conversation this week.

"It is this fear that the people within the party, within the primary system, will have about voting for a woman because every time we voted for a woman, we’ve lost, so far," she said in a clip posted to Instagram. "And I think that that’s a natural fear because we just want to win."

SiriusXM host Clay Cane posted the clip to Instagram on Friday, noting that the discussion was part of a SiriusXM "Urban View" town hall. The full conversation is set to air on May 15.

"So there’s a lot of people that are like, ‘You know what? 'Let’s go find the safest White boy we can find,’" Crockett added. "I mean, I’m just saying."

Rep. Crockett

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) speaks during a hearing with the Subcommittee on Delivering On Government Efficiency in the U.S. Capitol on February 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"No, for real. And to be clear, when we talk about them, I can tell you that there is one specific candidate," the Texas lawmaker said. "I had a donor on the phone with me telling me that all the donors are lining up behind that candidate. So I can tell, and I tell you, it’s not a Black person, nor a woman, OK?" 

She referred to Democratic donors as "they" during the discussion, suggesting they were the same people who backed former President Joe Biden.

Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and former Vice President Kamala Harris, despite her 2024 loss, are among the names being floated as 2028 Democratic contenders.

Harris headlined a lofty Democratic National Committee fundraising dinner on Tuesday, marking her latest step back into the political spotlight.

Crockett is seeking support from fellow Democrats with her eyes on a possible run for the top Democratic spot on the House Oversight Committee, according to reports from Semafor and Politico.

Politico reported that Crockett told her colleagues she is "made for the moment," citing people familiar with the matter and referring to the Democratic Party’s desire to resist Trump in a more forceful way. The congresswoman has made several attention-grabbing remarks in recent months and is one of the faces of the Democratic Party's opposition to Trump.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.