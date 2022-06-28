Jan. 6 committee: Surprise hearing added Tuesday to review 'recently obtained evidence'
The House Committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 announced a new hearing for Tuesday, where it will present "recently obtained evidence."
The committee has continued to gather evidence while holding public hearings, which started three weeks ago, including new footage of Trump and his senior campaign officials recorded by British filmmaker Alex Holder.
Holder announced last week that he turned over all footage that he shot in the final weeks of Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, citing compliance with a congressional subpoena.
The footage reportedly included exclusive interviews with Trump, his children and then-Vice President Mike Pence. The footage also includes moments recorded before and after Jan. 6.
It is not known if Holder's footage will be shown at the newly announced hearing on Tuesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
