Janice Dean still fighting for accountability, justice from 'dynasty politician' Andrew Cuomo over COVID case

Janice Dean's ‘I Am the Storm’ is streaming now on Fox Nation, sharing the inspiring stories of Americans who faced 'David-and-Goliath' battles in the wake of her own

By Kayla Bailey | Fox News
In Fox Nation’s "Janice Dean: I Am the Storm," the FOX Weather chief meteorologist sits down with Americans who have defied the odds in the name of justice.

In the wake of her own battle against corruption in the Cuomo administration, FOX Weather chief meteorologist Janice Dean shares inspiring stories of Americans who fought against overwhelming odds on Fox Nation's special, "Janice Dean: I Am the Storm."

In 2020, Dean lost her in-laws as a result of institutional negligence in the nursing home COVID-19 crisis. In a desperate search for accountability, Dean has tirelessly fought against the "dynasty politician" for years.

"What I was seeing was this governor, this dynasty politician, being propped up by the mainstream media while I was seeing thousands of people dying in nursing homes. And because it impacted my family, I decided it was important for me to stand up even if no one else did," Dean shared on an appearance on "Fox & Friends" in January.

"I wanted to find other people doing the same thing, standing up for what they believe in - real-life humans that decide to make a change to affect the rest of the world, in some cases. And those people, I found a lot of COVID-related stories, things that came true, people fighting for their kids to be back in schools," she told co-hosts Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt, and Steve Doocy. 

CUOMO NURSING HOME ORDER DID CAUSE MORE DEATHS, SHOULD’VE BEEN REVERSED SOONER: TASK FORCE

"These are people during the time when everyone else was saying ‘wrong, wrong, wrong.’ And they decided, 'but I believe in what I'm saying, and that's why I'm going to go out there and put myself out there.'"

"It was never about politics. It was always about the loss of life," - Janice Dean, Fox Nation's ‘I Am the Storm’

As a springboard to her own story, Dean sought after "real" people who went up against forces bigger than themselves. 

Taking on injustice, she is joined on Fox Nation by a series of "amazing heroes" who faced their own David-and-Goliath battles like sexual harassment, politics, and big pharma in the "I Am the Storm" special. Guests include Ron Kim, Andrea Orris, and Lindsey Boylan, who gives her first on-camera interview with Dean.

FALL IN LOVE WITH NEW FOX NATION CONTENT IN FEBRUARY AS ROSEANNE BARR, PRESIDENTIAL PUPS AND MORE HIT THE APP

"To go beyond something bigger than yourself, to try to change something, you know, is really a David-and-Goliath story. Now that I look back almost three years ago, we still don't have accountability. That doesn't mean that I'm still not fighting behind the scenes for something to happen," Dean said.

To stream the modern-day David-and-Goliath battles and learn more about the everyday heroes that fought them, sign up on Fox Nation today and watch "Janice Dean: I Am the Storm."

Kayla Bailey is Digital Production Assistant with Fox News.