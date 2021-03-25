Janice Dean slams CNN's defense of Chris Cuomo's preferential treatment as 'tone-deaf'

FOX News senior meteorologist Janice Dean blasted CNN's statement saying it "is not surprising" that star anchor Chris Cuomo received priority COVID testing in the early days of the pandemic at the direction of his big brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on "The Story."

MARTHA MACCALLUM: CNN put out a statement they basically said 'well everybody was sort of trying to figure out how to get tested and we don’t begrudge anybody that may have taken advantage of an increased ability to do so.' What did you think of that statement from CNN?

JANICE DEAN: Tone-deaf, but it’s the same station that hosted Chris and his brother and the Cuomo comedy hour for weeks, as body bags were being piled up outside of nursing homes and storage trucks.

Dean also took aim at the governor's continued lack of transparency and accountability for his directive requiring nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients.

DEAN: There are three things that I still want an answer to. The origin of the Mar. 25 order, where did it come from, it was not based on science. Why didn't he use the facilities from the federal government the Comfort ship, and the javits center and the the other makeshift hospitals? And why did he do everything in his power to cover up the total number of deaths?

