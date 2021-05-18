Janice Dean: I thought Cuomo's book deal was a joke, profiting off deaths of New Yorkers is 'disgusting'

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean, who lost both her in-laws to COVID-19 in New York care facilities, reacted on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to tax returns revealing Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to receive $5 million from his book deal on the pandemic.

JANICE DEAN: When I first read that the governor was writing a book in the middle of the pandemic, I thought it was a joke. I thought it was a headline in the Babylon Bee or The Onion. How could the governor write a book about leadership when thousands of elderly were dying? It was incredible. And I was mad at the time, but seeing that he got over $5 million for this, profiting off the deaths of New Yorkers, including my in-laws, it's disgusting.

…

I think the book publishing company can sue him for breach of contract because it's filled with lies. And if you look at the timeline, the governor covering up the nursing home issue, the tragedy, over 15,000 deaths that him and his administration tried to cover up for months. The timeline corresponds with him trying to sell that $5 million book. So I wonder if we can profit off the Son of Sam law. All of that money should go to the families of our dead loved ones.

