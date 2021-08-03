Janice Dean calls for Cuomo to be held accountable: I will 'raise my voice until I don't have one anymore'

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean and House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., joined "Hannity" Tuesday evening to respond to the New York Attorney General's sexual harassment report of Governor Andrew Cuomo.

JANICE DEAN: Well, I've always said I don't care what ultimately brings this governor down and to the brave women who told their story to Attorney General Letitia James and the investigators, and my hat's off to them, that was a very difficult thing for them to do. It just shows this man's abuse of power. And that's what he's been doing for many years now. And I just want people to know and remember those who don't have a voice, those who can't testify, like my in-laws, over fifteen-thousand of them that died, I think in part due to his March 25th order for forty-six days. And I do hope the investigations continue here in New York when it comes to the nursing homes.

…

I've spoken to lawmakers today, Assemblyman Ron Kim, who is also very hopeful, the impeachment process, it looks like they're going to go ahead with that as well. My fingers are crossed, even though I believe they've been stonewalling for all of these months. He has to be held accountable. And that's the bottom line. And I'll continue to raise my voice until I don't have one anymore.

ELISE STEFANIK: First, I want to thank Janice Dean for her courage in speaking out, and she has experienced the smearing and retaliation that anyone who has opposed Governor Cuomo faces on a day-to-day basis. We saw that in today's report by the attorney general. The toxic workplace culture of top Governor Cuomo aides who are paid for by the New York state taxpayers smeared and illegally retaliated against these brave women who came forward. So we are going to continue to fight for accountability and justice for every New Yorker, not just in this case, which, of course, we want to pursue the impeachment proceedings. But Janice is right. We need to make sure that there is justice for the voiceless, those seniors, over fifteen-thousand who lost their lives because of the illegal actions of Governor Cuomo.

