Janice Dean blasts NY Gov. Cuomo's 'tone-deaf' media tour: 'It's not funny'

Fox News' chief meteorologist Janice Dean strongly criticized New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday, slamming the political leader for taking a victory lap for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and ignoring that thousands of New Yorker died including her elderly in-laws.

"My husband lost both of his parents. His mom died in an assisted living facility and his dad in a nursing home. They died of coronavirus alone. We never had a funeral. We never had a wake. We weren't able to see them before they died," Dean said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"And to see Governor Cuomo on television just this past week talking about his love life and this disgusting poster that is basically a depiction of 32,000 people that died? It's not funny. It's tone-deaf. And it makes my heart hurt because we're still mourning our loved ones. And we think that part of the reason is because Governor Cuomo allowed over 6,000 COVID-recovering patients into nursing homes for 46 days straight."

On Monday, Cuomo debuted a poster he designed called "New York Tough" that he suggests captures the journey his state went through while addressing the pandemic.

The poster depicts a mountain with essential workers pulling a rope symbolizing the "flattening of the curve."

Cuomo also appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" where he and the host joked about his love life.

Dean took issue with Cuomo's poster and demeanor in the aftermath of New York's coronavirus surge, especially regarding nursing home deaths.

"And he's blamed everyone except himself. He's blamed God, Fox News, The New York Post, Mother Nature, everyone except the person that signed the order for COVID-recovering patients to go into nursing homes and spread the virus like wildfire. He's blamed everyone," Dean said.

"The one thing I will say is that that poster is showing how egotistical he is and that's why it's getting play on some of the channels and the mainstream media that were not covering this devastating order.

"So for that, I am really glad of his arrogance and his indifference to people who have died because of his order," Dean added.