Jan 6 committee not 'aggressively pursuing' Capitol personnel decisions during riot: Jonathan Turley

Legal expert Jonathan Turley criticized the Jan. 6 committee for not "aggressively pursuing" decisions made about Capitol personnel during the riot Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

JONATHAN TURLEY: What is really disturbing is how the committee has tailored its mandate. They're not aggressively pursuing the decisions on how they staffed and equipped their own personnel at the Capitol. Many of us remarked on that day how light the security seemed to be. The Washington Post and other newspapers have said it's simply untrue that the National Guard was offered to people in the House and they turned it down.

Their documents suggest that that might not be true and that, in fact, the offer was made. But here you have Cheney herself saying, "Look, they were told days before that this could very well get out-of-hand." And those witnesses said — that same witness who said, "I saw hundreds of Proud Boys marching on the Capitol," said when they approached the Capitol, there was one officer at that first barricade. And then the person who testified who was an actual police officer said that they were overwhelmed. They simply didn't have many people on the barricade.

And the question is, "Why?" And those are the questions that don't seem to be a relevant focus for this committee. Those are the questions that would be asked if there was an opposing side, if there [were] both parties present in force the way they usually are on committees.

