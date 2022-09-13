Expand / Collapse search
Jamie Lissow: You gotta do some research before destroying someone's life

Lissow talks the controversy of a racial slur at BYU

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
It was a mistake in someone’s name?: Jamie Lissow Video

It was a mistake in someone’s name?: Jamie Lissow

Greg Gutfeld and guests discuss the controversy at BYU over alleged racial slurs at a volleyball game on ‘Gutfeld!’

Jamie Lissow discusses how the alleged racial slur at a BYU volleyball game turned out to be someone's name that was just being yelled that sounded like the N-word on "Gutfeld!'

JAMIE LISSOW: But when I heard a spectator said this, I was, first of all, surprised that there were spectators. Were you a little bit surprised? Place was packed. Did you hear? You may have just said this, but. So they think it was a mistake. That may be one of the players names, sounds like the N-word? And someone was yelling it out, which I think probably happened. I feel horrible, like oh my god, you got to do some research. One is going to destroy someone's life and everything. And this happened almost the exact thing happened to me where I thought someone was, like, making fun of me. And it turned out they were just like, I was wrestling, and I thought they were, like, making fun of you. But it turns out the guy was wrestling. His name was untalented piece of s**t.

This article was written by Fox News staff.