James Patterson pens new book on real-life police officers: 'More action than four Alex Cross novels'

Fans of James Patterson won't find beloved characters Alex Cross or Michael Bennett in his latest book; instead, Patterson has chosen to focus his newly-released publication on their real-life counterparts.



Billed as "a collection of honest and heartfelt stories" by real police officers revealing what it's like to wear the uniform, Patterson has once again teamed up with retired Army ranger Matt Eversmann for "Walk the Blue Line," which hits shelves today.



"This is the real deal," Patterson told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Monday. "If people want to understand Memphis, you want to understand Minneapolis… if you want to understand what's going on in New York City, this does it for you. You will really understand the police better than you ever have."



JAMES PATTERSON'S LIFE ADVENTURES AND PERSONAL STORIES REVEALED IN NEW BOOK

Patterson appeared on "Mornings with Maria" alongside Eversmann, who served as an Army Ranger for 20 years – and who Patterson said inspired a character in the 2001 film "Black Hawk Down."



"I spent a good part of a year interviewing law enforcement officers east to west, north to south, big, little, everything in between to get these stories and turn them over to Jim [Patterson] and let him work the magic," Eversmann told Bartiromo.



"They're as truthful and honest and accurate a story about policing as you can get," he added.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No right. No left. Just cops telling their true stories to James Patterson.



That's the after-colon readers will find on sites like Amazon and Google Reads — and Patterson assured his fans "Walk the Blue Line" is something everyone can really sink their teeth into.



"People will really devour this thing, because there's more action in this than there are in four Alex Cross novels," Patterson boldly described Monday. "It really moves."



JAMES PATTERSON ON HOW SPY NOVELS DIFFER FROM REAL-WORLD POLITICS



In the FOX Business appearance, the best-selling author regaled viewers with a tale from the book.



"First week on the job for this woman, a detective, and it was a drug bust. She was sort of staying out by the car, but she noticed some stuff going on in the garage. She went to the garage… there were two kids in the car; two guys came out and opened up on her. She killed both of those guys and got shot nine times."



"She's still devoted," Patterson revealed. "She's still an officer and wouldn't do anything else."