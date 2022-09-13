James Patterson on how spy novels differ from real-world politics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

James Patterson, author of the "Alex Cross" series, details what he hopes readers can take away from his latest novel on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JAMES PATTERSON: Well, people have to make their own decisions about it. But I mean, there are a lot of scary leaders around the world right now. We've got one in China. Obviously, we have Putin. We have Venezuela. We have Brazil. And the notion in this book is a president who is brilliant and charismatic, but he's also a psychopath and he's leading us toward World War. And he uses a couple of young Turks from the CIA.

And, you know, when I was growing up, we had all these fears of the Cold War and we had to hide under our desks in the school like that was going to protect us from the A-bomb. And we have this period now where people are kind of scared. And in those days we'd have "The Manchurian Candidate" and "Six Days of the Condor" — very cool, paranoid novels. And that's what "Blowback" is. It's one of these really cool, "Wow, that could happen. I'm going to think about it."

