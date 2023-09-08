James Carville sounds the alarm on Biden's sinking poll numbers, age concerns: 'Troubling'

Democratic strategist James Carville sounded the alarm about President Biden on Thursday, telling a CNN audience his poll numbers were "troubling" and a clear expression of voter apprehension.

"Well, I guess, to say the least, the polls were not great," Carville said when asked about the concern around Biden’s age in a recent CNN poll. "And it tells us that voters are expressing some apprehension here. It’s pretty clear. There’s not much else you can say when you look at them."

The CNN poll found that 49% of those surveyed flagged Biden’s "age" as their biggest concern about Biden as a presidential candidate. Another 7% said that Biden’s "mental sharpness" was a concern, while 7% said "health," and another 7% said that Biden’s ability to do the job was a factor for concern.

At 80, Biden is the oldest president in American history. If Biden wins a second term, he would be 86 by the time it ended.

"You can't look at this and not say that you're concerned," Carville continued. "For me to come on television and say I don't find this alarming or troubling at all, it'd be stupid of me."

The Associated Press-NORC poll also found that 77% of Americans say Biden is too old to carry out a second term. While an unsurprising 89% of Republicans expressed the sentiment, 69% of Democrats also had that opinion, according to the poll.

Carville, best known as the strategist behind Bill Clinton's successful 1992 campaign, said while it was obvious Democrats should be worried, he acknowledged the White House was well aware of the issues around Biden's age.

"I'm sure the White House knows this, by the way. They don't need to be told that the president has an age problem."

Carville referenced Democratic advisor Jim Messina for calling Democrats who are concerned about Biden's chances "bedwetters."

"Historically, we’re f----ing bedwetters," Messina told Politico. "We grew up in the 80s and 90s when Republicans won elections all the time. Democrats had their hearts deeply broken when Hillary [Clinton] lost [to Donald Trump in 2016] and people didn’t see that coming. And so, you know, we continually believe every bad thing people say."

"My friend Jim Messina said Democrats need to quit bed-wetting, but my wife’s already changed me to rubber sheets," Carville said, laughing.

