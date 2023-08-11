James Carville rages at 'No Labels' for offering 'f---ing bulls--t' to Americans

Democratic strategist James Carville trashed a centrist organization looking to back a third-party candidate for the 2024 presidential elections that critics worry could boost former President Donald Trump’s chances at winning the presidency again.

In an interview with The Hill, the former advisor to Bill Clinton, accused the group "No Labels" of not being transparent with information about its funding and not having a clear message.

In the same interview, Carville also gave his predictions on who would become the Republican nominee for president and touted the strength of the GOP base’s bond with Trump. He also pointed out the other GOP primary candidate he thinks has a "halfway smart message."

The interview began with Carville’s harsh words for "No Labels," an organization pushing for a third-party candidate, especially if President Biden and Donald Trump are their party’s respective nominees.

The organization’s website reads, "No Labels is working to ensure Americans have the choice to vote for a presidential ticket that features strong, effective, and honest leaders who will commit to working closely with both parties to find commonsense solutions to America’s biggest problems."

Critics warn that a potential third-party candidate will only serve to detract from Biden's support in the 2024 race and help Trump. Carville ripped No Labels for additional reasons, criticizing its messaging and lack of transparency on where it gets funding.

He said, "No Labels is my favorite. They won’t tell you where their money comes from; they say they’re funded by undisclosed corporate dark money. And they won’t take a position on anything."

He added a sarcastic dig, stating, "But yet they’re offering the American people something new and fresh. That’s a good line of f---ing bull---t there."

The strategist then moved onto the topic of Trump, arguing his legal battles and health could affect the 77-year-old former president's performance.

He said, "First of all, I don’t know how much longer he can live at this rate and this kind of stress."

Carville also predicted that Trump will be the GOP nominee, stating that the Republican base seems to "hate" everyone running against the former president. "If something happened, he’s convicted — I don’t know what — I think they hate everybody in the field, and everybody that’s run against him, in their mind, is aiding and abetting the enemy," he said.

The former Clinton adviser did have praise for another GOP candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy. He said, "The only one with a kind of a halfway smart message is Ramaswamy." Carville even noted his belief that the young investor’s message is "actually more appealing" that Trump’s.

He added, "And his message is kind of, look if something happens to Trump, I’m here for you."

Carville closed out the interview with praise for the talent of the Democratic Party field, noting that in addition to Biden, the party has serious talent. He told the outlet, "So many people, it’s breathtaking. The level of talent in the Democratic Party in 2023 is — and I say this with great conference — is as high as any political party has ever had in my lifetime, which is 1944."

Carville added, "The greatest myth in American politics is — I hear this all the time — ‘Well James, we don’t have any bench.’ Are you s--ting me? We got a bench that’s 100. The whole sideline is our bench."

