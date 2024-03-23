James Carville slams wokeness pushed by Democrats as a ‘giant, stupid argument,’ blames ‘preachy females’

In an interview with a New York Times columnist, Democratic Party strategist James Carville railed against his party’s pursuit of wokeness, calling it a "giant, stupid argument" that will lead to more Democrat losses in the future.

Published on Saturday, Carville’s interview with Times opinion columnist Maureen Dowd covered a wide range of topics but had some notable points slamming the culture of wokeness and censorship coming from modern liberals in politics and the media.

Carville, who Dowd described as "blithely un-P.C," claimed that "no one" wants to live according to woke principles and that they’re a fast track to conservative political victories.

BIDEN SUPPORT FROM BLACK VOTERS PLUMMETING AS DEMOCRATS BLAME ‘DISINFORMATION’

The author described the strategist’s general attitude to far-left identity politics, writing, "He complained that ‘woke stuff is killing us,’ that the left was talking in a language that ordinary Americans did not understand, using terms like ‘Latinx’ and ‘communities of color,’ and with a tone many Americans found sneering."

Noting how this wokeness provides more of an ego trip for its proponents rather than political results, Carville told Dowd, "There are a lot of people on the left that would rather lose and be pure because it makes them feel good, it makes them feel superior."

He said that same attitude is why conservatives were able to overturn Roe V. Wade with the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in 2022.

The 79-year-old frequent liberal media guest continued railing against woke attitudes, proclaiming to the outlet that "No one wants to live like this."

"Who ever thought it was a good idea to tell people you can’t hug them or you’ve got to be careful or you’ve got to think about names to call them other than the name you know them by?" he asked, before mentioning that "There’s nothing wrong with me being white or you being white or them being Black or me being male or you being female."

CARVILLE ADVISES BIDEN TO HAVE OTHERS DO HIS 'WET WORK' AGAINST TRUMP: 'TAKE A GUY OUT'

"It’s a giant, stupid argument," he said.

Later on in the interview, Carville diagnosed where much of this attitude is coming from.

"A suspicion of mine is that there are too many preachy females," he said, before characterizing them as killjoys. "’Don’t drink beer. Don’t watch football. Don’t eat hamburgers. This is not good for you.’"

He continued: "The message is too feminine: ‘Everything you’re doing is destroying the planet. You’ve got to eat your peas.’"

Carville also slammed "elites" in the party and the media for ignoring male Democratic voters, stating, "If you listen to Democratic elites – NPR is my go-to place for that – the whole talk is about how women, and women of color, are going to decide this election."

Rebuking this stance, he told Dowd, "I’m like: ‘Well, 48 percent of the people that vote are males. Do you mind if they have some consideration?’"