Carville advises Biden to have others do his 'wet work' against Trump: 'Take a guy out'

Democratic Party strategist James Carville said on Wednesday President Biden should let others do the "wet work" for him when it comes campaigning against former President Trump.

Wet work is often used as a euphemism for murder or assassination. The term alludes to spilling blood.

Carville appeared on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" where he discussed Biden slamming Trump during a recent speech.

"You are a proponent of the president and all his spokespeople in the campaign doing that more and more," Cooper said.

"Yeah, not so much him," Carville responded. "I mean, to be candid, Anderson, President Biden is not the best attack politician I've ever seen in my life, and I'll leave it at that. But there are a lot of people to do what I call 'the wet work.'"

"Sounds like a mob hit," Anderson quipped.

"Well, it's kind of, but it's paid TV and stuff like that. But yes, that's a CIA term," Carville said. "Take a guy out."

He continued, "But he doesn't need to do the wet work. People like me and other groups in the party need to do that. He's not very good at it. I don't think people want to hear from that. And then he can, you know, cruise along here at a better altitude. But this has got to be done, and they've got to press this advantage right now when they have it."

While Carville lamented about Biden’s lack of ability at attacking his opponent, the former Clinton adviser is no stranger to using heated rhetoric when describing how to deal with Trump.

In January, when asked by MSNBC's Jen Psaki how Biden and his spokespeople should go after Trump, Carville said "I would tell the president and his campaign just, we got your back, dude. We are going after him with a meat cleaver, okay? A rhetorical meat cleaver, if you will, but that's what we're going to do."

During that same segment, Carville used more aggressive rhetoric about Trump.

"We do what we got to do. And that’s where we are right now. We have to keep the foot on this guy, right on his neck, take our heel, and twist it," he said.

In late February, Carville argued to CNN anchor Jim Acosta, "I’m a big believer in politics, when you got somebody down, you just kick the living you know what out of 'em. And I think that’s what the White House needs to do, and I think Democrats around the country need to jump on this early and tank them."