James Carville gets blowback after saying trans athletes in women’s sports, bathrooms is ‘not a concern to me’

During a recent episode of Piers Morgan’s talk show, the British journalist slammed Democratic strategist James Carville for arguing that the trans athletes and trans bathrooms issues are not huge policy points to be concerned about.

Morgan disputed the strategist, saying the issues of trans women playing in women’s sports mattered to voters in 2024 and wounded ex-Vice President Kamala Harris’ shot at the White House.

"Actually, that was more powerful than people realized," Morgan said after Carville tried to dismiss the issue.

The discussion between the two followed Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.)’s recent admission that trans women competing in women's sports competitions is "deeply unfair." Newsom made the claim during the first episode of his new podcast featuring guest TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk.

The governor recognized how much impact the issue had during the election, telling the conservative activist, "Boy, did I [see] how you guys were able to weaponize that issue at another level."

After making the issue a central part of his 2024 campaign, President Trump signed the "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order in February that prohibits schools and colleges that receive federal funds and are subject to Title IX from allowing men onto women's sports teams and into women's locker rooms and restrooms.

Still, Carville dismissed the issue, stating that the trans issue isn't that important, at least in his view.

"If you’re concerned about the state track meet, please do something about it. We have an athletic association, they can do it. But if you’re more concerned with that or more concerned about bathroom stalls, then hang out in bathrooms. I just – this is not of a concern to me," he said, noting that he’s more "worried about the cost of living."

"I’m worried about access to healthcare," he also said.

Morgan stopped him, saying, "I would dispute that. A lot of Democrats have tried to say to me, ‘It didn’t really matter, the trans stuff and the woke stuff,’ and I keep saying, I think it matters more than you think."

The journalist continued, saying that "when Trump positioned himself as the voice of common sense, and you had a party led by Joe Biden and Kamala, who both thought it’s fine for biological men to compete in women’s sports, for example, that actually that was more powerful than people realized."

Morgan argued the issue appeared to be the third most important issue in the 2024 election.

"Economy, one. Immigration, two. Woke mind virus, three. Supported by Kamala Harris," he said, concluding the point.

Carville replied by saying that no one has spoken out against woke, "identitarian politics," and "faculty lounge goofy academic language" within the Democratic Party more than he has. He added that people on the far left "have never been right about a single thing" and that Democratic leaders that have listened to them have "lived to regret it."