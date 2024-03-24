James Carville's comment about 'preachy females' reflects how Democratic Party doesn't stand for 'masculinity'

The co-hosts of "The Big Weekend Show" on Sunday discussed Democratic strategist James Carville’s recent comments where he blamed ‘preachy females’ for Biden’s polling numbers.

Carville spoke with New York Times opinion columnist Maureen Dowd, where he slammed the Democratic Party's culture of wokeness and censorship.

"A suspicion of mine is that there are too many preachy females. Don’t drink beer. Don’t watch football. Don’t eat hamburgers. This is not good for you - the message is too feminine," Carville said. "If you listen to Democratic elites — NPR is my go-to place for that — the whole talk is about how women, and women of color, are going to decide this election. I’m like: ‘Well, 48 percent of the people that vote are males. Do you mind if they have some consideration?"

"The Big Weekend Show" co-host Dagen McDowell said the Democratic Party's woes with men is because the party no longer stands up for masculinity.

"This is about driving men out of the Democrat Party. And I'll point out one thing in all seriousness - the labor participation rate among men has fallen. It's only two thirds of men [that] are participating in the labor force. It has just plummeted, and there is honor and dignity in work. And when men do not work, there's something critically wrong with this country," she said. "There's one party that stands up for masculinity and is okay with it, and there's one party that doesn't."

"I do wonder if he was projecting at all," co-host Kat Timpf added. "Like maybe a little bit because I don't know what kind of women, or he said, [females]. I'm sorry, but calling women females, like, ‘these females’ - stop. Please don't ever do that again. He shouldn't project that onto all the rest of us. I think that the way he made the point was absurd."

McDowell continued, "If you look at the numbers, 53% of married women backed Trump , 64% of unmarried women backed Biden - but don't give James Carville too much credit. I think one thing driving reasonable women out of the Democrat Party is look at him, that sleaze stack, that's all you got."

Fox News contributor Joe Concha said Carville was "relevant 30 years ago" when he worked for Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign.

"Yet he's on cable news a heck of a lot. And to your point, he demeaned the victims of Bill Clinton by the whole, you know, drag $100 bill through a trailer [thing]. He gets rewarded by going on MSNBC and saying a lot," he said. "Here's the thing about people - they're not categories, they're not groups, they're not demographics. There is no female vote, there is no Hispanic vote, Black vote - it's all about, do you feel inflation and food prices too high? And rent prices too high? And gas prices too high? And crime too high? And foreign policy you disagree with and a border that's wide open? It's not about categories. It's about overall human beings not better off under this administration than they were four years ago."

In the interview with the Times, Carville criticized Biden for not having enough energy when compared to Trump.

"Now don’t tell me that Biden has more energy or cognition than Trump because it’s evident that, yeah, Trump’s got word salads, but he projects energy. He’s insane. He’s a criminal of the first order. But he does have a little timing and a little sense of humor and knows how to move from one story to the other," he said.