Carville scolds Democrats for 'foolishness' at Trump's address while US faces 'greatest peril' in 80 years

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville criticized Democrats for their reactions to President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday, describing their behavior as "foolishness" on Wednesday.

Carville expressed his disappointment with Democrats' messaging after Trump's speech, claiming that the Democratic Party needs to pinpoint members who excel at getting the party's message out, such as freshman Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

"Democrats want to believe that everyone is equal, or we're inclusive, so everybody — when it turns to communicating the party's message, in the image of the party, some people are just better than other people, okay?" Carville stated on his " Politics War Room " podcast.

The Democratic strategist placed the responsibility of showcasing the most competent communicators the party has to offer on Congressional Minority Leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Rep. Hakeem Jefferies, D-N.Y.

He noted that this may be hard to accomplish because "everybody wants to be an individual" and has a "you're not the boss of me" attitude, but it is imperative that Democratic Party leaders step up and place their best members in positions to shine.

"Schumer and Hakeem have got to say, ‘Look people, these are the people, you know, we want to [speak].’ And it's hard to do because everybody wants to be an individual. ‘You’re not the boss of me, I have an opinion.' Fine, but there's some people that are just way better at doing it than other people, and get the people that are good at it out there," Carville asserted.

Carville then began ripping into the Democrats' antics during Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday, while describing the current state of the country as being in great crisis.

"I think the country is in the greatest peril it's been in since I've been born. That's 80 years, 80 years ago, and I think that the foolishness of, I don't know, a cane, or auction paddles, I don't think that meets the moment," claimed Carville.

He went on to say, "This is a profound crisis that the United States is in right now," and while Democrats don't have much political power right now, they need to be "clever" and "disciplined" in their strategy moving forward.

Carville also acknowledged those on the left who are upset with the party's legislative inactivity, saying there's not much that can be done on that front at the moment.

"I know that everybody is saying, ‘Go out, do something, God------, we're tired of just sitting there!' I saw actually somebody said, ‘I got a new idea, pass something.’"

"I don't know how to tell late-night hosts this. We can't pass gas, we don't have the votes!" exclaimed Carville.

The longtime Democratic strategist has been consistent in his criticisms of the Democratic Party's messaging after the 2024 presidential election, calling for a "strategic political retreat" just last month as Democrats struggle to find a viable new leader.

"With no clear leader to voice our opposition and no control in any branch of government, it’s time for Democrats to embark on the most daring political maneuver in the history of our party: roll over and play dead," pleaded Carville.