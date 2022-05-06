James Carville blasts Democrats: They'll just talk ‘veganism and pronouns’ if Roe is overturned

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic strategist James Carville said Thursday that conservatives are unafraid of the political fallout from potentially overturning Roe v. Wade because of their "justified" belief that the Democratic Party is incapable of motivating voters and would rather talk about "veganism" and "pronouns" than winning issues.

During an appearance on CNN’s "OutFront," host Erin Burnett asked Carville if he believes the Democratic National Committee's message that outrage over the Supreme Court leaked opinion draft, regarding the landmark abortion ruling, will motivate voters to vote against Republicans in November.

Carville responded that he was "angry" and "distraught" by the recent news that leaked from the Supreme Court, but noted that Republicans, as well as conservative judges, have "no fear" of Democrats on the issue.

"Alito and them said we don’t care. We’re not fair, and we don’t care and all the Democrats are going to do is sit around talking about veganism and pronouns," Carville said. "And to some extent that is a justified opinion that they have."

The Democratic strategist is no stranger to criticizing his own party.

In January, speaking with Vox, Carville lamented Democrats spending excessive amounts of cash on Kentucky Senate candidate Amy McGrath and South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison in 2020. Both Democrats lost handily in the red states to Sens. Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell.

"They were always going to lose those races, but Democrats keep doing this stupid s---," Carville said. "They’re too damn emotional. Democrats obsess over high-profile races they can’t win because that’s where all the attention is. We’re addicted to hopeless causes."

A month prior, Carville told NBC News’ Chuck Todd that Democrats "whine too much" and advised the party to tout their accomplishments rather than focus on the negative.

"What you do, Chuck, is you run on what you got. You don’t run on what you didn’t get," he said.

Carville has also called the "Defund the Police" movement a "terrible drag" on the party, slammed New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for using the term "wokeness," and told "woke people" to take a nap" after a series of Democratic Party losses.

