Media
Published

James Carville: I want to punch 'piece of s--t' unvaccinated people in the face

'I just want to punch you in the god----ed face'

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Media top headlines February 7

Democratic strategist James Carville cursed out unvaccinated individuals on his podcast last week, saying anyone without a vaccine was a "piece of s--t" and he wanted to punch them in the face.

On Thursday's "Politics War Room with James Carville & Al Hunt," Carville and Hunt took a listener question wondering why President Biden would not pass a bill that bars unvaccinated citizens from interstate travel.

MICHAEL GOODWIN ON ‘KILMEADE SHOW’: THE LEFT’S COVID HYPOCRISY IS ‘UNBEARABLE’ AT THIS POINT

Democratic strategist James Carville said Democrats "whine too much" (Munoz for ICSS  Livepic)

Democratic strategist James Carville said Democrats "whine too much" (Munoz for ICSS  Livepic)

"I wouldn’t be against that at all. I’d be for it actually, as long as you put ‘or testing.’ Before you get on a plane or bus or interstate train, you want to be vaccinated or tested. I don’t think the Supreme Court would allow him to do that," Hunt said.

"I don’t either," Carville replied.

"I don’t think he should expend much capital trying to get something done that’s going to get knocked down," Hunt said.

Carville continued by suggesting a law giving immunity to anyone for punching an unvaccinated person.

A medical worker prepares a shot of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, in a vaccination center, in Nantes, western France, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzales)

A medical worker prepares a shot of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, in a vaccination center, in Nantes, western France, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzales)

"I wish what they’d do is pass a law to make you immune from liability if you punch some unvaccinated person right in the face, which I’d really like to do. If you ask me what’s my first reaction to you if you’re not vaccinated, you don’t have any medical reason not to be, you’re a piece of s---, OK? I just want to punch you in the god----ed face. That’s the way I look at these people," Carville said.

"Agreed," Hunt replied.

‘THE VIEW’ RIPS STACEY ABRAMS OVER MASKLESS PHOTO WITH SCHOOLCHILDREN: ‘STUPID THING TO DO’ 

Orange badge that unvaccinated former Brookhaven engineer John Rothermel was told he should wear.

Orange badge that unvaccinated former Brookhaven engineer John Rothermel was told he should wear.

Media pundits and authorities have grown increasingly hostile against individuals who choose to remain unvaccinated for various reasons.

Fox News’ Houston Keene contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.